Santa in a Shoe Box dropoff deadline is Monday for holiday giving

The 14th annual Santa in a Shoe Box is wrapping up this week with the final drop off day on Monday and a wrapping party on Thursday.
Drop off locations include Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha Unified Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. and Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.
The Education Support Center's hours for drop-off are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To contribute to the cause, simply fill a shoe box with new items for men, women, children, veterans and the elderly. There is no minimum value, but all items must fit in a shoe box to be eligible.
Unwrapped shoe boxes are accepted. Filler ideas include toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, brushes, books, treats and anything to bring back a little joy into someone's holiday season. No toy guns are allowed. Donations of filler items are also greatly appreciated.
Shoe boxes should be labeled into one of the following age groups and gender for distributing: babies to age 2, ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 8, ages 9 to 12, ages 13-17, adult male, adult female, senior.
Santa in a Shoe Box is a non-profit and completely volunteer-coordinated and operated. The cause is 100% community driven and would not exist without the support of the public, local businesses and organizations.
Every donation is returned to recipients residing in local communities.
Gift Guide: 10 stocking stuffer ideas for college students
1. Ekobo Bento Lunch Box and Cutlery Set
Price: $40 from Food52
Encourage your college student to skip the vending machine and pack some healthy snacks for breaks between classes with this cute and colorful lunch box and cutlery set from Ekobo.
2. Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush
3. Drunk Elephant A Night to Remember Kit
Price: $98 (for $150 value)
All those caffeine-fueled study sessions and late nights don’t always add up to glowing skin the next day. This Drunk Elephant nighttime skincare kit makes it look like you got a full eight hours.
4. Clutch Portable Charger
Price: $49.99 from Clutch
This super-thin portable charger from Clutch is a must-have for any college student. It’s as thick as a few credit cards and has a smart retracting cable built into the design.
5. Golde Superwhisk Frother
Price: $24 from Golde
This sleek travel-friendly milk frother from Golde will save your college student a few dollars a day if they can skip Starbucks and make lattes in the dorm. It’s also USB rechargeable, making it a convenient option on the go.
6. Porter Insulated Bottle
Keep your college student hydrated (or caffeinated) with this cute stocking stuffer: an insulated hot/cold bottle from W&P.
7. Joseph Joseph Microwave Popcorn Popper
Price: $15 from Amazon
This 2-piece set from Joseph Joseph is perfect for movie nights in the dorm. Each silicone popcorn popper holds a single serving.
8. Marcus Adler Brianna Gloves
Price: $32 from Marcus Adler
This stylish and soft suede gloves from Marcus Adler have fun multi-colored inner fingers and are screen-friendly with a touch pad on the index fingers.
9. Sony Noise Canceling Headphones
Price: $68 from Amazon (regularly $149.99)
Help your college student block out distractions during their study sessions with these noise canceling headphones from Sony. They’re also Bluetooth enabled for music and phone calls.
10. Bombas Slippers
Price: $50 from Bombas
These Sherpa-lined gripper slippers from Bombas are the best thing to slip on for a quick trip down the hall to visit with friends.
