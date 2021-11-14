Santa in a Shoebox is returning for the 13th year in the Kenosha community.

It is a non-profit program and fully volunteer coordinated and operated. Every donation is given back to recipients in the local community.

Donors are sought to fill a shoebox with new items for men, women, children, veterans and the elderly. There is no minimum value. All items must fit in a shoebox to be eligible. Schools, scout groups, churches, workplaces, and other community organizations are welcome to get involved. Unwrapped shoeboxes are accepted. No toy guns please.

Shoebox filler ideas include: toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, brushes, books, treats, and anything to bring a little joy into someone’s holiday season. Don’t have a shoebox? Donations of filler items are also welcome.

Donated items should be labeled into age groups and gender for distributing, with categories including: babies to age 2; ages 3-5; ages 6-8; ages 9-12; ages 13-17; adult male; adult female; and seniors.

KENOSHA DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Kenosha Santa in a Shoebox drop-off locations this year include:

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd.

Kenosha Unified ESC Building, 3600 52nd St.

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.

A drop-off bin will be outside the main entrance of each location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Stacy Stephens at 262-496-4590 or stacyrstephens@gmail.com.

