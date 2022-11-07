 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarah's Hope & Recovery Foundation community outreach effort seeks volunteers in Kenosha

Sarah's Hope & Recovery Foundation will host a community outreach effort in Kenosha on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 7 p.m.

Volunteers will be out in the community giving out free Narcan, fentanyl text strips, snacks and fleece blankets in the areas with the most need.

Sue Kahler, substance abuse prevention coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health in Bismarck, North Dakota, demonstrates Narcan, which revives people from opioid overdoses.

The effort will last to at least 9 p.m.. If you cannot do the walk, volunteers can donate fleece blankets (the smaller size), granola bars, or water.

Volunteers to help with the effort are welcome and encouraged. To volunteer or for more information, call/text Teresa at 262-496-6138, or email theresa@sarahshopeandrecoveryfoundation.org.

‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me': Stories of addiction and loss

Fueled by trauma, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and given deadly effect by the dangerous opioid fentanyl, the rate of fatal opioid overdoses in Wisconsin has never been as high as it is today. Here are stories of six of those who died. 

