Sarah's Hope & Recovery Foundation community outreach effort seeks volunteers in Kenosha

Sarah's Hope & Recovery Foundation will host a community outreach effort in Kenosha on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 7 p.m.

Volunteers will be out in the community giving out free Narcan, fentanyl text strips, snacks and fleece blankets in the areas with the most need.

The effort will last to at least 9 p.m.. If you cannot do the walk, volunteers can donate fleece blankets (the smaller size), granola bars, or water.

Volunteers to help with the effort are welcome and encouraged. To volunteer or for more information, call/text Teresa at 262-496-6138, or email theresa@sarahshopeandrecoveryfoundation.org.