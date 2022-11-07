Sarah's Hope & Recovery Foundation community outreach effort seeks volunteers in Kenosha

Sarah's Hope & Recovery Foundation will host a community outreach effort in Kenosha on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 7 p.m.
Volunteers will be out in the community giving out free Narcan, fentanyl text strips, snacks and fleece blankets in the areas with the most need.
The effort will last to at least 9 p.m.. If you cannot do the walk, volunteers can donate fleece blankets (the smaller size), granola bars, or water.
Volunteers to help with the effort are welcome and encouraged. To volunteer or for more information, call/text Teresa at 262-496-6138, or email theresa@sarahshopeandrecoveryfoundation.org.
‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me': Stories of addiction and loss
Fueled by trauma, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and given deadly effect by the dangerous opioid fentanyl, the rate of fatal opioid overdoses in Wisconsin has never been as high as it is today. Here are stories of six of those who died.
Sarah Caldwell, 32, died from an overdose involving heroin in July 2020.
Auriel McNutt, 27, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in June 2020.
Steven Welnetz, 21, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in November 2021.
Erin Kjellstrom, 27, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in May 2020.
Abraham Bendorf, 20, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021.
Isaac Weires, 19, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in December 2020.