alert top story

Saturday event in Somers offers information on electric vehicles, ownership and an array of models

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION

Festival Foods in Somers has an electric charging station for customers with electric vehicles. And a charging station will soon be operational at the Downtown parking structure. Festival Foods will sponsor an event Saturday to help educate their staff and guests about the benefits of EV ownership.

 FILE PHOTO

Electric Vehicle EV owners and enthusiasts from all over Southeast Wisconsin will display their electric vehicles and share their expertise on the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of EVs Saturday at the Somers Festival Foods, 6000 31st St.

Scheduled for 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event is part of the Drive Electric Earth Day (DEED) campaign. New and used EVs and Plug-in EVs by GM, Tesla, BMW, ZERO, and Ford will be on display and several will be available for test ride-and-drives.

Drive Electric Earth Day and Drive $mart Wisconsin’s event is one of more than 195 DEED events across the country during the Earth Day week and this one in Somers will be the largest gathering of electric vehicles in Wisconsin this year. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during this event as well.

Festival Foods has sponsored the DEED event, to help educate their staff and guests about the benefits of EV ownership. This education can be seen in the fact that Festival Foods has built CCS Level 2 - J1771 EV ChargePoint Charging Stations at many of its 35 locations in Wisconsin, including two at this Somers location.

As part of the EV Car Show, the Drive $mart Wisconsin methodology will instruct EV owners and non-EV owners the basics of electric vehicle technology and the financial and environmental benefits of EV ownership. We will also answer questions and discuss and share Drive $mart tips to optimize performance in gas vehicles up to 30%.

If You Go

WHAT: Drive Electric Earth Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

WHERE: Festival Foods (east parking lot), 6000 31st Street, Somers

VISUALS: There will be over 12 EVs of various makes and models of electric vehicles on display with owners offering nearly 371,000 miles of EV driving expertise. There will be free ride-and-drives where Drive Electric Earth Day and Drive $mart Wisconsin members will share techniques on Drive $mart driving tips to maximize driving efficiency. Representatives from the Sierra Club Southeast Gateway Group will be on hand to talk about the impact EVs have on the environment.

WHO: Members/EV Owners of Drive Electric Earth Day and Drive $mart Wisconsin are organizing this Drive Electric Earth Day event. Festival Foods-Somers is sponsoring this DEED event for the very first time.

