A brat wagon fundraiser to support the Walkin' in My Shoes' Stepping Up Grandparents Program is scheduled to take place Saturday at the Steinbrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha.

The event is planned to take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Grandparents Program.