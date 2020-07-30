Saturday's Relay for Life celebration and fundraiser goes online

Saturday marks an anniversary and a change.
For 24 years, the first weekend in August in Kenosha has signified Relay for Life, a convocation of cancer survivors and time of remembrance of those who have passed on from the disease. Sponsored by the American Cancer Society, the event also focuses on fundraising efforts for cancer research.
The overnight, 15-hour event included individuals and teams camping out and taking turns walking a track to raise funds for cancer research. There were vendor booths and activities for families and children of all ages.
In Kenosha, Relay for Life has been held at Carthage College, Tremper High School, Bullen Middle School and most recently the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In 2019 the Kenosha Relay For Life had 53 teams with over 600 participants, including 180 cancer survivors, who raised more than $160,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Like many things in this era of COVID-19, things will be different Saturday.
Separated, but together
This year’s Relay for Life will take place in living rooms, patios and backyards as participants from throughout the state walk laps, share supportive stories and hear presentations via social media. The primary platform is Facebook, specifically the Relay for Life Kenosha page.
According to Laurie Bertrand, executive director for the ACS Wisconsin, the decision to make Kenosha’s Relay for Life an all-virtual event was made in May as the pandemic showed little signs of easing and the ACS suspended in-person relays nationwide.
“Initially we were going to let (Wisconsin) communities decide what they wanted to do. But in the interests of togetherness, we decided it was important to all do the same thing so we made the Relay virtual throughout the state,” she said.
Safety was the primary motivator. “COVID-19 cancer patients are among the most (medically) vulnerable and we need to keep them safe,” she said.
Fundraising began in May toward the state’s goal of $500,000 to fight cancer. Participants register on the Relay for Life website and check in with local Facebook pages, Bertrand said. “Just take a picture and share your excitement for fighting cancer,” she said.
Schedule of activities
On Saturday, activities normally done in-person will take place online at scheduled times. A full timeline of events can be seen on the Relay for Life Kenosha Facebook page.
State ACS organizations have worked to retain as many of the normally held in-person events as possible in the online formats, including special “laps” for cancer survivors and caregivers and the closing luminaria celebrations.
“Speakers will upload video links and others will share their stories,” Bertrand said.
People doing their part can post to the Kenosha Facebook page, the American Cancer Society Wisconsin Facebook page or on Twitter with hashtags such as #RelayWi and #attackingcancer.
Participants and supporters can view these posts and get more information from the American Cancer Society’s web pages, local Relay for Life pages and Instagram.
Walking online
As for the actual walking portion of the relay, cyber accommodations have been made.
“We knew people may not want to really walk — some might not feel comfortable walking alone — so it can be a walk around your home, your neighborhood or your kitchen table. It’s not the size of the lap that matters it’s the heart in the steps,” Bertrand said.
To share victory laps, registrants are encouraged to post them to their local Relay for Life Facebook page or Twitter, she said.
“This is so people don’t feel they’re isolated but part of a community,” Bertrand said.
Those not able to view the events in real time online or don’t have access to Facebook are encouraged to register online for free and will be sent links or emailed information, according to Matthew Elmer, Kenosha ACS representative for Relay for Life Kenosha.
Trying to ensure that everyone who wants to participate is able to while using social media has been challenging, Elmer said. “We are hoping it all goes well — this has been very tricky to navigate,” he said.
Bertrand is especially grateful to commercial sponsors who have supported the Relay and kept it afloat during the transition.
“Many of our partners who supported in previous years have come back, especially Kohl’s Healthy Families (initiative),” she said.”The sponsors realize the cause matters to so many.”
Well-received
Despite the changes, response to the online Relay for Life has been well received Bertrand said.
As of Tuesday, 27 Kenosha teams had registered for Relay for Life. Statewide registrations were at 2,872. “That’s a great number,” Bertrand said.
“Anything helps at this point,” said this year’s honorary cancer survivor, Robert Clayton. “The funds go to research, helping people get to appointments and helping people get caregivers.”
“What’s fun about this event is that no matter where you live you can participate. It allows you to be engaged wherever you are ... The most important thing was we didn’t want to lose the spirit and heart of Relay.”
