Saturday's Relay for Life celebration and fundraiser goes online

According to Laurie Bertrand, executive director for the ACS Wisconsin, the decision to make Kenosha’s Relay for Life an all-virtual event was made in May as the pandemic showed little signs of easing and the ACS suspended in-person relays nationwide.

“Initially we were going to let (Wisconsin) communities decide what they wanted to do. But in the interests of togetherness, we decided it was important to all do the same thing so we made the Relay virtual throughout the state,” she said.

Safety was the primary motivator. “COVID-19 cancer patients are among the most (medically) vulnerable and we need to keep them safe,” she said.

Fundraising began in May toward the state’s goal of $500,000 to fight cancer. Participants register on the Relay for Life website and check in with local Facebook pages, Bertrand said. “Just take a picture and share your excitement for fighting cancer,” she said.

Schedule of activities

On Saturday, activities normally done in-person will take place online at scheduled times. A full timeline of events can be seen on the Relay for Life Kenosha Facebook page.