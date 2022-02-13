Saxony Manor residents thank those who helped following deadly Jan. 17 fire

Terri Kroepil and Kathleen Eaves celebrated a bittersweet homecoming earlier this month.

They are both settling into new apartments after having survived the Jan. 17 fire that destroyed their homes and displaced 13 residents at Saxony Manor, 1870 22nd Ave.

Three people died because of the fire: Jeanine Black, age 68; Paul Neil, 72; and Diane Wood, 80. Authorities have said the blaze itself claimed the lives of two of the residents, while the third died as a result of a medical-related cause.

A police officer was also treated and released for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Trauma still vivid

In less than three weeks the surviving residents have new homes and, following an outpouring of support from the community and commercial donors, new furniture.

But for each, the trauma of that night is still vivid.

The night of the fire, Eaves, 76, found herself in the middle of the apartment hallway on the second floor with black smoke “thick like an inferno.”

The second floor resident began knocking on her neighbors’ doors. “I was worried because I knew one of my friends was on oxygen and had a dog,” Eaves said.

When there was no answer, Eaves says she “felt her way along the walls” to exit the building. She left behind everything, including two cats who were hiding somewhere in her apartment.

Kroepil, 72, another second floor resident, was getting ready for bed when the fire broke out. “There was smoke at the end of the hallway and by the time I got out I couldn’t see across the hallway.

“I had taken off my shoes and had my slippers on so I grabbed my keys, my coat, a pair of better shoes so I wouldn’t slip, a backpack with my wallet and my phone and ran out.”

Community steps up

That night and for weeks following, support for the survivors poured in from all directions.

Saxony Manor, which offers apartments for income-eligible people 62 and older, is managed by Mercy Housing, a nationwide not-for-profit organization based in Denver, Colo.

As soon as the tragedy took place, Mercy reached out to local agencies including Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, the Kenosha County Department of Aging and the Red Cross. Working with the Department of Aging, KAFASI became the coordinating agency for community donations.

KAFASI’s offices at 7730 Sheridan Road were soon filled to overflowing with donations from the community, says Katie Oatsvall, KAFASI executive director.

“People in the community dropped off TVs, tons of towels, bedding, kitchen items and cleaning supplies — and everything was brand new, not used,” she said.

In addition to hard goods, cash, gift cards and in-kind donations came in from individuals and corporate entities including ULINE and Froedtert South, Oatsvall said.

Oatsvall was overwhelmed by the support shown for the elderly residents. “Losing everything to a fire is not easy for anyone, but just the thought of people who are already compromised and just getting by day-to-day tugs at the heartstrings.”

New furniture was procured by Mercy Housing. “We purchased furniture from Steinhafels at a discounted rate thanks to generous donors in the community,” said Kate Peterson, spokesperson for Mercy Housing.

Mercy Housing also established a community fundraising page for the residents and, as of Feb. 10, contributions had totaled $13,486.

By the first week of this month 12 of the residents had been re-homed at Mercy-owned apartments, most at Saxony Manor. One person went to live with family in Iowa.

Express appreciation

In phone interviews, Eaves and Kroepil both stressed the desire to thank all those involved in helping the residents.

“Everybody needs to be thanked, especially the fire department,” Eaves said.

“That’s the first time I ever felt homeless,” Kroepil said. “No one can imagine how hard it is to rebuild. It’s the most frustrating thing. Everything has to be replaced.”

“There were donations left and right,” Eaves said. “It’s amazing how people were reaching out to us,” she said.

Eaves’ two cats, who hid during the fire and survived, are still traumatized, she said. “It took a day-and-a half (after the fire) to get the cats out. The restoration people went in to get my purse, glasses and the cats.”

“I’m incredibly impressed with Mercy and the Saxony Manor staff—they have worked tirelessly and done a marvelous job getting us re-homed,” Kroepil said. “And they’re still being amazing.

In a statement, Mark Angelini, president of Mercy Housing Lakefront, said he too was impressed with the community support shown the residents. “It is very inspiring to see the kindness and compassion coming from neighbors, the broader Kenosha community and regional businesses.”

Editor’s Note: Kroepil and Eaves were glad to shared their journey from the fire to a new home, but declined to be photographed for this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.