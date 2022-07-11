Saxophonist Richard Elliott to headline lakefront music festival in Kenosha on Aug. 20

HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues organizers have announced saxophone player and contemporary Jazz pioneer Richard Elliott as the headliner for the 2022 HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival on Aug. 20.

“We invite everyone to our beautiful Lake Michigan shore for the festival” said Dennis DuChene, president of Visit Kenosha. “We are proud to partner with the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund on an event that draws visitors along with such talented performers to our community and lakefront.”

The festival will be held at HarborPark Celebration Place. Gates will open at noon and the festival kicks off at 12:45 p.m. with the popular “Cooking Studio,” an interactive cooking demonstration with local and regional chefs.

The music starts at 2 p.m. with R&B singer Lady A of Lake County. Later, Chicago’s “The Mike Wheeler Band” will perform its down-home blues and top 40 music.

Featured performer Elliot, 62, is a Scottish-born American saxophonist. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards for “Summer Horns” and has been featured on numerous albums, performances and tours.

In support of the Mahone Funds’ commitment to academic achievement, event organizers partnered with the Milwaukee Steppers and Ballroomers United and Racine’s DSD Steppers to introduce a 90-minute dance segment entitled “Stepping for Academic Excellence.” Chicago DJ Tony Lane will provide a mixture of old school, soul, jazz, and R&B music for the audience to showcase their dance routines and learn the art of Chicago Style Stepping.

“Whether it’s line dancing, ballroom or a stepping dance style, this segment is shaping up to be one of the early highlights for fans to have fun and participate,” said Tim Mahone. “Adding the dance floor provides more comfort and allows everyone to vibe and groove from their beautiful turns to simply gliding across the floor with a level of intimacy and sophistication. We are thrilled to collaborate with both organizations in support of the Mahone Fund Scholarship program.

“DSD Steppers are excited to partner with MSBU to bring the art of stepping to the HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues Festival this year. The stepping community is a family of individuals who are always willing to help support worthy causes. We are thrilled to participate and support a family foundation focused on raising scholarship money for students in the Kenosha community.”, said Sheronda Glass, founder DSD Steppers

“Milwaukee Steppers and Ballroomers United and Stepping with the Stars is pleased to partner with DSD Steppers and the Harbor Park Jazz Rhythm and Blues Festival as it inducts the popular dances, Chicago Style Steppin’ and Detroit Club Style Ballroom into the annual festivities. We look forward to the opportunity to enjoy great live music, dancing and celebrating with people looking to have a great time near and far”, said Lisa Smith McCants and Cynthia, MSBU co-founders.

Patrons will be able to purchase tickets for a 50/50 raffle and participate in a silent auction and “Wine Pull,” giving supporters the opportunity of winning top quality bottles of wines and fun prize packages including, weekend getaways in Chicago, a Milwaukee Bourbon Tasting experience, Great Wolf Lodge waterpark experiences, exquisite dining options at Capital Grille and Bartolottas restaurants along with Packers, Brewers, Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks ticket options just to name a few.

Volunteers for the festival are needed in the following areas: Security, Ticket Admissions, Wine/Beer Garden, I.D. Verification, V.I.P Area, Volunteer Tent, Hospitality, Crowd Control, Stage Crew, Ground Crew (set-up & clean-up). Shifts will be determined by a volunteer’s availability and a four (4) hour minimum is required. Benefits include a volunteer t-shirt, refreshments during the time of your shift and admission to the festival. If you are interested in volunteering, email harborparkjazz@mahonefund.org or write HPJBF Volunteer Recruitment, c/o Kenosha Community Foundation, 600 52nd St., Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140.

If interested in registering as a food or corporate vendor contact Michelle Nelson at kkaiser@kenoshafoundation.org. For sponsorship and corporate package information contact Tim Mahone at chairman@mahonefund.org.