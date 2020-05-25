SC Johnson donates $539,660 to build HOPE for Gateway students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SC Johnson has donated $539,660 to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support Gateway in providing skills and training for students to earn a workforce certificate.

The contribution will support the HOPE program — Highly Skilled Occupations for Professional Employment.

It is intended as a rapid response solution to offset the impact COVID-19 has had on the local workforce, and it is expected to have an annual economic impact of $5 million on Racine County.

The program is dedicated to helping dislocated workers regain the skills necessary to compete for jobs in career paths such as construction, advanced manufacturing, information technology and health sciences.

“A critical barrier to employment and career advancement is the lack of technical skills needed to succeed in the workforce. We are grateful for the generosity and support provided by SC Johnson to embrace hope and opportunity for our entire Gateway community,” Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht said.