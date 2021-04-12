Scammers impersonating Sheriff's Department personnel target tavern owners

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam with callers impersonating personnel from their department asking for donations.
Sgt. David Wright said the Sheriff’s Department received a call from a tavern owner Sunday who was concerned that a donation request was fraudulent.
According to Wright, the tavern owner received a call from a person who said he was from the sheriff’s department and was working with an organization called the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition.” The caller asked for a donation, saying the money would go to programs like Shop with a Cop, D.A.R.E or for school supplies for children, and said that a person would come to the tavern to pick up the donation.
Wright said the department learned of the scam from the tavern owner, who called when a person came to the bar to pick up the donation. Investigators then began calling other taverns in the county and found several had received calls, with three actually handing over cash. Other bar owners said they had received calls but turned the caller down.
“Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is in no way connected to these callers or the ‘Police and Sheriff’s Coalition’ organization,” Wright said in a formal statement.
Wright said it is not clear if the person who was sent to pick up the money was in on the scam or was “a pawn” hired to pick up the money.
The department is asking any business contacted by individuals from the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition” to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department them at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 9
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Chavez M Edwards
Chavez M Edwards, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David S Silwa
David S Silwa, 3400 block of Taurus Court, Racine, possession of THC.
Brooke Erin Thomas
Brooke Erin Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).