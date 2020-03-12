Scammers pretending to be police trying to trick people out of cash

Kenosha Police are warning that scammers pretending to be police are trying to trick people out of cash using a KPD phone number.

A woman who lives in the Milwaukee area contacted the KPD Wednesday evening to report that she had received a call from someone who identified himself as a police supervisor. The caller told the woman she had an active warrant for a missed court date.

The person on the phone then demanded that the woman bring money to an undisclosed location to avoid being taken to jail.

The woman checked the phone number the scammer was using and found it was a legitimate KPD phone number.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said that spoofing technology has become increasingly available allowing scammers to replace their own phone numbers on caller ID with legitimate phone numbers from the police department or other agencies.

“It’s becoming easier and easier to do,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said legitimate law enforcement would not demand someone with a warrant meet a police officer with money. Anyone who receives such a call should decline to give personal information, refuse to meet, and to contact their local law enforcement agency.

