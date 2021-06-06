Scamps Gymnastics rallies to support One Town Recovery, Downtown Kenosha Inc.'s small business recovery grant

During last summer’s city turmoil, athletes, coaches and directors at Scamps Gymnastics began having tough conversations about what was happening in Kenosha.
More than anything the young athletes wanted to help.
Scamps’ Director of Teams Lori Rios began researching ways to directly support the rebuild of Kenosha. It marked the first philanthropic effort of its kind where Scamps athletes sparked the idea and their families were the main contributors.
GK Elite donated leotards and Becky Lyyski, an athlete’s mom, printed a “Kenosha Strong” design on them. Leotards were available for purchase earlier this year and 100% of the proceeds went to One Town Recovery, Downtown Kenosha Inc.’s small business recovery grant.
“The kids want to be part of the community,” said Rios, “When they know that they are helping and they’re learning the importance of being involved, that’s what it’s all about. They know what it means to be part of a team. The rebuild of Kenosha is a team effort.”
Last week a $1,000 check was presented to Downtown Kenosha Inc. and soon a bench will be dedicated in Scamps Gymnastics’ name. The bench will either be located in Downtown Kenosha or in the Uptown neighborhood.
“On the day of the check presentation, in talking to the Scamps staff and parents, it was very clear they wanted to make a difference in some way,” said Scamps Business Manager, Jackie Schmit. “It’s so special to be able to help small businesses in Kenosha who have been through so much and who always give back to this community. A big shout out to Lori for coordinating this effort and to GK Elite and Ms. Lyyski for their contributions.”
To learn more about DKI’s One Town Recovery Grant, visit www.downtownkenosha.org.
