Scenic lakefront park in Kenosha to undergo improvements

A green space noted for its popularity for wedding photography and other scenic events is set to undergo a makeover, based on a series of proposals in motion.
The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday gave a favorable recommendation to a 1,100-square-foot expansion of a wood trellis at Wolfenbuttel Park, 5901 3rd Ave. The existing structure also is set to receive repairs and power washing.
“It will end up being a symmetrical, more complete looking trellis,” said Brian Cater, deputy director of public works and city engineer.
Other changes will include swapping out some of the trees in and near the popular scenic spot, which includes overlooks of Lake Michigan.
The crab trees near the trellis are slated for removal because they have been a source of some of the damage of the existing structure, Cater said. Tentatively, one or more new trees and planters are expected to take root at the site.
Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said there is one aspect of the trellis spruce-up project that has been removed — at least for now — because it would put pressure on the project budget, which is set at $270,100.
Initial plans called for incorporating masonry salvaged from the old German-American clubhouse into the trellis.
“This is work that may proceed in the future in a slightly different way, but it is being pulled out of this specific project,” Cater said.
Other components in the project include increasing the quantity of flowerbeds on the east side of the site.
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood asked if considerations to the flowerbed arrangements could be made to provide more seating in the center of the site for wedding ceremonies taking place at the trellis.
“I’ve heard feedback from brides, wedding guests and even the mothers of brides about the layout of this,” Spottswood said. “On the one hand, there’s this gorgeous architectural feature on the lakefront that’s ideal for weddings, but it’s really hard to put seating together. People planning weddings here actually have a tough time with that.”
Antaramian said the suggestion would be considered in the future. “We can take a look at how we do something in the open area,” he said.
The Plan Commission’s recommendation will advance to the City Council for action. Other appointed bodies that have been reviewing the Wolfenbuttel Park plans include the Parks Commission.
Also Thursday, commissioners gave conceptual approval to a 7,619-square-foot addition to an indoor kennel at Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave.
A public hearing will be held Nov. 19, and commissioners could act on the organization’s plans for the site at the same meeting.
“Safe Harbor is in my district,” said Ald. Daniel Prozanski Jr., who sits on the Plan Commission. “I just wanted to give my full-fledged support to this project. I think they’re doing a great job, and this will be a fantastic addition to their space.”
