Scenic lakefront park in Kenosha to undergo improvements

A green space noted for its popularity for wedding photography and other scenic events is set to undergo a makeover, based on a series of proposals in motion.

The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday gave a favorable recommendation to a 1,100-square-foot expansion of a wood trellis at Wolfenbuttel Park, 5901 3rd Ave. The existing structure also is set to receive repairs and power washing.

“It will end up being a symmetrical, more complete looking trellis,” said Brian Cater, deputy director of public works and city engineer.

Other changes will include swapping out some of the trees in and near the popular scenic spot, which includes overlooks of Lake Michigan.

The crab trees near the trellis are slated for removal because they have been a source of some of the damage of the existing structure, Cater said. Tentatively, one or more new trees and planters are expected to take root at the site.

Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission, said there is one aspect of the trellis spruce-up project that has been removed — at least for now — because it would put pressure on the project budget, which is set at $270,100.