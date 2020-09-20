Schatzman: Building community with hope, faith and music

“It turned out that the need was great,” he said.

Schatzman and his team soon discovered that the need went beyond just job placement.

“We really began to think that the course we were going to chart to success was going to be connected to a person’s ability to change the way they view their world.”

Many of those who came to the door had experienced generations of poverty; others had been recently released from prison; some had mental health and/or addiction issues.

“A person in (these situations) needs more than a spruced up resume and a pat on the back,” he said.

“They need to think about how they are living their life, how their community supports them in their goals and how they leverage that—it’s not just about how to work by why we work.”

By helping people see the big picture, RVM was able to connect clients to lasting employment.

Prison re-entry program

To address the needs of those recently incarcerated, in 2005 the Racine County Department of Corrections contacted Schatzman about offering a specific prison re-entry program.