Schatzman: Building community with hope, faith and music

For over three decades, James Schatzman, 62, has helped people imagine new possibilities.
For the past 18 years he has been at the helm of the Racine Vocational Ministry, an organization that has gone well beyond its original mission of job placement and training. Since 2017 he has also overseen the Kenosha Vocational Ministry, dedicated to helping those re-entering society following their incarceration.
For 35 years, Schatzman has also grown and nurtured area singers as founder of the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin.
Schatzman's endeavors are fueled by faith: faith in human potential, from a person’s ability to hold gainful employment to participating in a 65-person community choir.
A native of Racine with family in Kenosha, Schatzman studied French horn and voice at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the intention of becoming an orchestral musician.
At the time he also explored the ministry, attaining a theology degree from Nashotah House, an Episcopal seminary in Wisconsin.
The priesthood was not in the cards however, as his wife, JaneMarie, did not envision that direction for their family life.
Instead, Schatzman took up a career with InSinkErator, headquartered in Racine.
Founded community choral group
As an outlet for his love of music, in the late 1980s Schatzman put together a community choral group. Incorporated in 1987, the Choral Arts Society has grown to include vocalists from Southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
“Jim is passionate about choral music and about this group…. (he’s) ambitious when it comes to planning performances, and lightheartedly refers to CAS as ‘a chorus with attitude,’” said Julia Suchy, chorus member.
“Jim is a great asset of the Choral Arts Society is its performance of the music of local, living composers and songwriters,” said Julia’s husband, Karel Suchy, another chorister.
Racine Vocational Ministry
Shortly before retiring from InSinkErator in 2002, Schatzman began to explore concerns prevalent in the Racine community, particularly its record high unemployment.
“At the time Racine had led the state in unemployment for 17 straight quarters and Kenosha wasn’t far behind,” he said.
Schatzman, a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at the corner of Main and Seventh Streets in Racine, took the idea of creating a job placement agency in the basement of the church to church leadership and in 2002 the Racine Vocational Ministry was born.
“It turned out that the need was great,” he said.
Schatzman and his team soon discovered that the need went beyond just job placement.
“We really began to think that the course we were going to chart to success was going to be connected to a person’s ability to change the way they view their world.”
Many of those who came to the door had experienced generations of poverty; others had been recently released from prison; some had mental health and/or addiction issues.
“A person in (these situations) needs more than a spruced up resume and a pat on the back,” he said.
“They need to think about how they are living their life, how their community supports them in their goals and how they leverage that—it’s not just about how to work by why we work.”
By helping people see the big picture, RVM was able to connect clients to lasting employment.
Prison re-entry program
To address the needs of those recently incarcerated, in 2005 the Racine County Department of Corrections contacted Schatzman about offering a specific prison re-entry program.
The DOC initially trained Schatzman “and little by little we became experts in the field,” he said.
“Helping create vison for what is possible is part of what we do,” Schatzman said. “The other part is training in the skill so that that’s not a pipe dream.”
Kenosha Vocation Ministry
On the back of this success, in 2016 Schatzman was contacted by the Kenosha Unity Coalition to establish an employment program specifically for persons who had recently been incarcerated.
Kenosha Vocation Ministry began as a collaboration with the Kenosha Unity Coalition and the district attorney's office and is currently contracted by Kenosha County Human Services.
“We work to help people make smooth re-entry into the community,” Schatzman said. “We focus on cognitive issues like pro-social thinking and with the county to get them job-ready.”
"Jim is the person in Racine, and now in Kenosha, who is actually doing the work to make successful re-entry for ex-incarcerated individuals a reality," said Kenosha DA Mike Graveley.
To date, RVM has had over 500 re-entrants go through the program, Schatzman said.
Proven highly effective
Racine Vocational Ministry and KVM programs have proven highly effective at reducing the chance that a person will return to prison, Schatzman said.
“Our recidivism rates are stunningly lower than the state’s average,” he said. Citing statistics from 2019, he said , after one year, state recidivism was at 15%; RVM’s was 4.65%; after two years the state was 22% and RVM was just under 7%; after three years state rates were 40% as compared to RVM’s rate of “just under 12%.
“It’s so dramatic that corrections is trying to figure out how to get more folks through us,” Schatzman said. “We seem to have the right kind of interventions.”
Graveley notes that the success of the program is largely due to Schatzman's personal approach to the task at hand.
"Jim’s program works because the participants can tell that Jim and the people working with him genuinely believe in their potential. They invest in the program because the program is invested in them," he said.
Youth job coaching
Another program that Schatzman has helped institute include a youth job coaching program in partnership with McDonald’s restaurants in Kenosha and Racine.
Asked how he has been able to put together such a network of social agencies, Schatzman said he has drawn on his experience as director of the Choral Arts Society. “I had almost 15 plus years’ experience of building a non-profit from scratch and so had some idea of doing this.”
“I guess I’ve always had a sort of latent entrepreneurial mindset....I just had the ability to get people to rally behind me.”
When he speaks about his work with RVM and KVM Schatzman says “It’s all about recharting imagination to maintain hope and offer skills.”
Schatzman’s RVM business card motto says it all: “Futures in spirit and hope.”
“My faith drives me to support people. I believe the Gospel calls me to help preach good news to the poor…and the good news is that for the majority of folks who have experienced poverty there is a way out and we know what some of those ways are and we can help them.”
His contributions applauded
Says Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse, Kenosha, "Jim has been a great asset in our community. He's a caring advocate for those who are ready for their second chance after prison, and he's a great spokesperson for ensuring that people get that second chance!"
Schatzman’s contributions are applauded by church leadership at St. Luke’s as well.
“Jim has been an integral part in helping the identity of the church to maintain its connection to those in need and help them contribute positively to society,” said the Rev. Seth Raymond.
When asked if retiring from RVM, KVM or his chorus work, Schatzman laughs and says, “ I’m just not there yet—I love to work and I love this work. I am fortunate to love what I do.”
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.