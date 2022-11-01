Schedule of events around Kenosha County to honor veterans

Veterans Day events will be held across Kenosha County before and on the Nov. 11 holiday. The following is a chronological list of celebrations compiled by the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office:

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

What: Christian Life School Veterans Day Program

When: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Journey Church Auditorium, 10700 75th St, Kenosha

Note: Light reception to follow the program. For more details about the program, please contact Mary-Kay at 262-694-3900.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

What: Kenosha County Veterans Celebration

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Entrance D

Note: The public is welcome to join in a day of celebration to honor the service and sacrifice of those who served in the U.S. military. Breakfast will be sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7308, vendors will be on site, and Navy Band Great Lakes will be performing. For more information, contact the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office at 262-605-6690.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

What: Kenosha Running Company Veterans Day Run

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Start/finish in downtown Lyons, Wis. (White River Trail)

Note: Distances include 10K and Half Marathon at 10 a.m.; 2 miles at 10:15 a.m. Event is free with advance registration at www.XCThrillogy.com. Same-day registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will cost $10.

What: Village of Pleasant Prairie Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Pleasant Prairie Veterans Memorial in Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie

Note: Light refreshments will be served.

MONDAY, NOV. 7

What: University of Wisconsin-Parkside Veterans Week

When: Nov. 7-11, with opening night reception at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, for “I Am Not Invisible,” an exhibit celebrating female veterans in Wisconsin.

Where: UW-Parkside, Brookwood Foundation Main Place in Wyllie Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers

Note: The Opening Night Reception will feature Mary Kolar, Secretary of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar. RSVP for the reception at https://uwp.edu/iamnotinvisible. The banner exhibit features 16 of Wisconsin’s women veterans and their stories will be on display from Nov 7-11.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

What: Jeffery Elementary Veterans Day Program

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 4011 87th St., Kenosha

Note: Coffee and refreshments available starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by student performances.Veterans will be invited into classrooms to answer student questions. For more details, please contact Beth Pelc at bpelc@kusd.edu.

What: Stocker Elementary Drive-Thru Parade

When: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: 6315 67th St., Kenosha

Note: Vehicles will start in front of the school and may be decorated. For more details, please contact Tanya Schober at 262-359-2143.

What: Salem Consolidated Grade School Veterans Day Program

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: 8828 Antioch Road, Salem

Note: The school would like to extend the invitation to all veterans. Music and refreshments will be provided. For more information, please contact Nicole Pahl at 262-843-2356, ext. 409, or via e-mail at nicole.pahl@salem.k12.wi.us.

What: Southport Baptist Church Veterans Banquet

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 13266 Wilmot Road, Kenosha

Note: Concert by the Baptist of Ministry Concert Chorale, performing military and patriotic favorites. Please call 262 425-0130 to RSVP.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

What: Wilmot Union High School Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance

When: Breakfast at 7:45 a.m.; assembly at 9 a.m.

Where: Wilmot Union High School Commons & Veterans Memorial Field House, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot.

Note: All community veterans and family members are invited. RSVP to Lisa Obertin at 262 862-2351, ext. 321, or obertinl@wilmoths.k12.wi.us. Please indicate your name and number of guests attending breakfast.

What: American Legion Post 21, American Legion Family Veterans Day Celebration

When: 9:30 a.m. to Noon. Flanders Field Ceremony at 10:15; Rendering of Honors at 11 a.m. sharp. Coffee and doughnuts will be served before the ceremony, with a light lunch starting at 11:15 a.m.

Where: 504 58th St., Kenosha

Note: For more details, please visit https://alpost21.com.

What: Civil War Museum and Navy Club Ship 40 Veterans Day Celebration

When:11 a.m. to noon

Where: 5400 First Ave., Kenosha

Note: Navy Club Ship 40 will present a program representing all branches of service to commemorate Veterans Day. The Civil War Museum will offer free admission for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11, and light refreshments will be sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home. For more information, please call the Civil War Museum at 262-653-4141.

What: VFW Post 1865 Veterans Day Celebration Events

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 6618 39th Ave, Kenosha

Note: VFW Post 1865 will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day, kicking off the day with a Veterans Ceremony. Lunch (beef stew) will be provided by the post, followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. A fish fry dinner will be held at 5 p.m. until supplies run out.

What: Lord of Life Lutheran Church Veterans Day Worship Service and Chili Lunch

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha

Note: A free chili lunch will immediately follow the service.

What: Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration

When: Noon

Where: Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha

Note: For more details, please contact Richard Bowker at 262-694-1129