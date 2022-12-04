School news: Green Bay Packers award grant to KUSD

Packers grant to KUSD

The Green Bay Packers has awarded a grant to Kenosha Unified School District. The Packers, in conjunction with Brown County United Way, announced the grant last week as part of a series of groups selected to receive awards up to $500.

Student groups, under the guidance of a Wisconsin school or nonprofit organization, were invited this fall to develop a service project to help their school, neighborhood or surrounding community. After the project proposals were submitted and reviewed, 13 group project ideas were selected to receive a grant.

The KUSD grant will go toward founding a sustainable butterfly garden at Mahone Middle School. According to application, it will positively impact the environmental habitat around the school, provide social emotional benefits, and improve the students’ environmental literacy.

Each group selected has a project supervisor who will help guide the students in their project and to serve as the communication liaison with the Packers and Brown County United Way. The projects should be complete by the end of the school year.

Western Illinois University

College of Education and Human Services Scholar Jocelyn Pantoja, of Waukegan, Ill., graduated at the end of the fall 2022 term with a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration and a minor in Psychology, with highest academic distinction, summa sum laude. She is also the Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Departmental Scholar, and a Centennial Honors Scholar.

At WIU, Pantoja is a volunteer and secretary at the campus Food Pantry, is secretary of the campus Minorities in Blue chapter, is a member of the Psi Chi international honor society for psychology, and is a member of the Centennial Honors College. Off campus, Pantoja is a scholar recipient of the Pullman Foundation, and is an intern with the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

After graduation, Pantoja’s goal is to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Evanston (Ill.) Police Department. She is the daughter of Maria Guadalupe Vargas and Sergio Pantoja Reyes.