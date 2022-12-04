School news: Green Bay Packers award grant to KUSD

Packers grant to KUSD
The Green Bay Packers has awarded a grant to Kenosha Unified School District. The Packers, in conjunction with Brown County United Way, announced the grant last week as part of a series of groups selected to receive awards up to $500.
Student groups, under the guidance of a Wisconsin school or nonprofit organization, were invited this fall to develop a service project to help their school, neighborhood or surrounding community. After the project proposals were submitted and reviewed, 13 group project ideas were selected to receive a grant.
The KUSD grant will go toward founding a sustainable butterfly garden at
Mahone Middle School. According to application, it will positively impact the environmental habitat around the school, provide social emotional benefits, and improve the students’ environmental literacy.
The City of Kenosha and major public and private sector partners on Tuesday officially announced the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which will serve middle school and high school youth along with young adults ages 18-24 and aims to provide them with the skills and resources to pursue college, as well as, other career paths.
The announcement was made during a press conference in the former Brown National Bank Building at 2222 63rd St. where the academy is planned. The city-initiated project is being developed in partnership with Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Jockey International, Best Buy, the Kenosha YMCA, the Students Engagement through Groups and Activities program, gener8tor and the Mahone Fund.
Planned for the Uptown district, the academy would be located within a few blocks of the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a neighborhood focused on innovation, education, training, learning and work opportunities. Plans for the academy include a new teen technology center through a collaboration with Jockey International, the Kenosha YMCA and Best Buy. City officials said renovation of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the year and the academy would open to full programming as early as January 2023.
For more on this story, check back later at
www.kenoshanews.com
Terry Flores
Each group selected has a project supervisor who will help guide the students in their project and to serve as the communication liaison with the Packers and Brown County United Way. The projects should be complete by the end of the school year.
Western Illinois University
College of Education and Human Services Scholar
Jocelyn Pantoja, of Waukegan, Ill., graduated at the end of the fall 2022 term with a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration and a minor in Psychology, with highest academic distinction, summa sum laude. She is also the Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Departmental Scholar, and a Centennial Honors Scholar.
At WIU, Pantoja is a volunteer and secretary at the campus Food Pantry, is secretary of the campus Minorities in Blue chapter, is a member of the Psi Chi international honor society for psychology, and is a member of the Centennial Honors College. Off campus, Pantoja is a scholar recipient of the Pullman Foundation, and is an intern with the Buffalo Grove Police Department.
After graduation, Pantoja’s goal is to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Evanston (Ill.) Police Department. She is the daughter of Maria Guadalupe Vargas and Sergio Pantoja Reyes.
Photos: The monarch butterfly
A monarch butterfly flies to Joe Pye weed, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Freeport, Maine. The populations of both insect species have struggled in recent years. Rapid development and climate change are escalating the rates of species loss, according to a May United Nations report. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
A monarch butterfly is buzzed by a bumblebee as it sips nectar on a Joe Pye weed, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Freeport, Maine. The populations of both insect species have declined sharply in recent years. Rapid development and climate change are escalating the rates of species loss, according to a May United Nations report. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
A fresh monarch butterfly wing is seen soon after it emerged in Washington, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Farming and other human development have eradicated state-size swaths of its native milkweed habitat, cutting the butterfly's numbers by 90% over the last two decades. It is now under considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A fresh monarch butterfly wing is seen soon after it emerged in Washington, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Farming and other human development have eradicated state-size swaths of its native milkweed habitat, cutting the butterfly's numbers by 90% over the last two decades. It is now under considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
The monarch butterfly wing pattern is seen though its transparent chrysalis in Washington, Sunday, June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Laura Moore displays a newly emerged monarch butterfly on her finger in her Greenbelt, Md., yard, Friday, May 31, 2019. Despite efforts by Moore and countless other volunteers and organizations across the United States to grow milkweed, nurture caterpillars, and tag and count monarchs on the insects' annual migrations up and down America, the butterfly is in trouble. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
This photo shows a monarch butterfly after it emerged in Washington, Sunday, June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A Monarch butterfly eats nectar from a swamp milkweed on the shore of Rock Lake in Pequot Lakes, Minn., Sunday, July 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
Ann Heisenfelt
A couple of Monarch butterflies mate at the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, near the town of Chincua, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2009. The Monarchs are not endangered, but scientists say deforestation could threaten its existence. (AP Photo / Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
Monarch butterflies fly in the Amanalco de Becerra sanctuary, on the mountains near the extinct Nevado de Toluca volcano, in Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The Monarch butterflies arrive in central Mexico usually around the first week of November, after their yearly 4000-kilometer (some 2500 miles) migration from Canada and the United States, and begin their return around March. (AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, a monarch butterfly rests on a man's forehead at the Amanalco de Becerra sanctuary, in the mountains near the extinct Nevado de Toluca volcano in Mexico. Tree loss in the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly in central Mexico is down by about 25% in 2019 compared to last year as a sharp drop in Illegal logging more than made up from an increase in tree deaths due to lack of water or disease, experts said Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo /Marco Ugarte, File)
Marco Ugarte
Monarch butterflies cling to branches in their winter nesting grounds in El Rosario Sanctuary, near Ocampo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, a monarch butterfly lands on a penta plant in the front yard of Tom Carroll and Hermine Ricketts in Miami Shores, Fla. Homeowners can attract butterflies to their gardens with a multitude of plants that include fennel, dill, and milkweed. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee
A Monarch butterfly pauses in a field of Goldenrod at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
In this Jan. 4, 2015 photo, a swarm of Monarch butterflies fly between trees, in the Piedra Herrada sanctuary, near Valle de Bravo, Mexico. The population of the butterfly, that migrates thousands of miles each year from winter nesting grounds in Mexico, has been shrinking partly because farmers are growing more herbicide-resistant crops that have stripped millions of acres of milkweed they depend on to nourish them along their route. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
