 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

School news: Green Bay Packers award grant to KUSD

Packers grant to KUSD

The Green Bay Packers has awarded a grant to Kenosha Unified School District. The Packers, in conjunction with Brown County United Way, announced the grant last week as part of a series of groups selected to receive awards up to $500.

Student groups, under the guidance of a Wisconsin school or nonprofit organization, were invited this fall to develop a service project to help their school, neighborhood or surrounding community. After the project proposals were submitted and reviewed, 13 group project ideas were selected to receive a grant.

The KUSD grant will go toward founding a sustainable butterfly garden at Mahone Middle School. According to application, it will positively impact the environmental habitat around the school, provide social emotional benefits, and improve the students’ environmental literacy.

People are also reading…

The City of Kenosha and major public and private sector partners on Tuesday officially announced the creation of the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which will serve middle school and high school youth along with young adults ages 18-24 and aims to provide them with the skills and resources to pursue college, as well as, other career paths.

The announcement was made during a press conference in the former Brown National Bank Building at 2222 63rd St. where the academy is planned. The city-initiated project is being developed in partnership with Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Jockey International, Best Buy, the Kenosha YMCA, the Students Engagement through Groups and Activities program, gener8tor and the Mahone Fund.

Planned for the Uptown district, the academy would be located within a few blocks of the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a neighborhood focused on innovation, education, training, learning and work opportunities. Plans for the academy include a new teen technology center through a collaboration with Jockey International, the Kenosha YMCA and Best Buy. City officials said renovation of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the year and the academy would open to full programming as early as January 2023.

For more on this story, check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

Each group selected has a project supervisor who will help guide the students in their project and to serve as the communication liaison with the Packers and Brown County United Way. The projects should be complete by the end of the school year.

Western Illinois University

College of Education and Human Services Scholar Jocelyn Pantoja, of Waukegan, Ill., graduated at the end of the fall 2022 term with a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration and a minor in Psychology, with highest academic distinction, summa sum laude. She is also the Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Departmental Scholar, and a Centennial Honors Scholar.

At WIU, Pantoja is a volunteer and secretary at the campus Food Pantry, is secretary of the campus Minorities in Blue chapter, is a member of the Psi Chi international honor society for psychology, and is a member of the Centennial Honors College. Off campus, Pantoja is a scholar recipient of the Pullman Foundation, and is an intern with the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

After graduation, Pantoja’s goal is to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Evanston (Ill.) Police Department. She is the daughter of Maria Guadalupe Vargas and Sergio Pantoja Reyes.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert