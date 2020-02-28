Science labs overhaul, filling of pool on tap at Parkside

The Building Commission also approved filling in the swimming pool at the Sports & Activity Center to convert it for different future use.

The pool has been closed since 2016, and while repairs were going “swimmingly,” said Roe, major problems were subsequently discovered with the pool’s walls, ballooning the initial $40,000 budget to an estimated $3.5 million.

Deciding it wasn’t worth the expense and there are other pools in the community, the pool, now in disrepair, needs to be filled in to make it safe and ready to serve a new use.

The athletic department is raising funds to acquire artificial turf and sports equipment to convert the pool into a multi-use space.

“It could be used for soccer or baseball practice, or for a number of indoor activities, Menke said.

The project is budgeted at $1.74 million to remove the bleachers, the tile from the pool deck and radiant heating units. Air handling equipment will be replaced, as will the roof’s storm drain piping.

Work is expected to begin in June and be completed by November.

Steam pipe work