Scoops Ice Cream and Candy shop attempts world's largest ice cream social in Kenosha Saturday

I scream, you scream and everyone at Scoops Ice Cream and Candy shop screamed for ice cream Saturday afternoon as the local shop attempted to break the world record for largest ice cream social.

After over 18 months of planning, Scoops Owner Julie Soldenwagner, welcomed what she hoped would be more than 963 people to come break the world record for the largest ice cream social. Free ice cream for the first 1,000 people there was the cherry on top.

“We put out a registration and within within a week, we had 1,500 people so we had to close (signups),” Soldenwagner said. “We thought, ‘Well, you know, there are always people who won’t come for different reasons.’ So we thought, ‘OK, well, at least we can get 1,000 (people).’”

Soldenwagner said a lot of the planning and preparation went into the registration and counting process, as there was not a person from Guinness World Records there to quantify the number of people participating Saturday.

“People had to register, and then they have to come here and get their names (recorded), and we count — obviously everyone has to be here,” Soldenwagner said. “Then I did other things like I gave out tokens, and then they have to give the tokens to the people with ice cream for them to count those to make sure that there is 1,000.”

Drones were also flying around to give a visual of the crowd gathered in the Scoops parking lot.

Pre-portioned cups of flavors such as fudgey chocolate “Zanzibar,” cookie dough, a caramel-based fudge and cashew “This Blank Just Got Real,” and a chocolate, vanilla and caramel “Hayley’s Comet” were handed to registered participants.

“I started (preparing) on Thursday, and started scooping away,” Soldenwagner said.

The inspiration for the event came from wanting to have a positive community event for people to enjoy, after noticing how news of the Kyle Rittenhouse aftermath and trial in 2021 painted Kenosha in a negative light.

“It’s so great to do something for the community as well, because I want people to see how wonderful the Downtown is, with just so many other great businesses down here and to get people down and get our name out there,” Soldenwagner said.

Cristen and Mike Johnson, Danielle Frees and Sonja Gibbs waited in line to receive their scoop of ice cream, noting how they are ice cream lovers and want to contribute to the possibility of a new world record.

“We like to eat ice cream from all over the place, everywhere we go (and) multiple times a week every year we go on vacation,” Cristen Johnson said. “We have a 7-year-old who is really interested in records and stuff right now, so we’re like, ‘This is like perfect.’”

Frees said she liked the shop in general, and was happy to see the finished parking lot was done in time for the event.

“(This was) fairly well organized,” Frees said. (I’m) just excited for more people to show up.”

Amy Loeffler attended the social with her family, daughter and friends after seeing the event on Facebook.

“We love it,” Loeffler said. “We can’t wait to beat the record.”

The total count of people in attendance was not announced at the social. Final numbers will be announced at a later date.