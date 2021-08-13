Scout's honor: Steampunk group serves up tea and goodwill

The ArtMarket is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 15) in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. There will be live music from Tamara Vendetta and the Hungry Five Brass Band in addition to the Tea Scouts and artists.

Feeling lucky?

When I talked with Michael Peterman Tuesday about this weekend’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival, we discussed the food options — including the always popular fried dough and spaghetti dinner — and the live music, which starts tonight with the band Trip at 6:30 p.m.

But that was all window dressing compared to the Big Question: Is the Chuck-O’-Luck booth back?

Scanning his festival sheet, he said, “Yes, I see that made the cut this year.”

He had no idea how thrilled I was to discover my favorite game of all time is once again available at a church festival near you.

I learned about Chuck-O’-Luck as a young child, playing the game for what seemed like hours with my grandmother, a grand wizard of the game.

It’s a simple game: You shake out dice, pick your “lucky number” and then, each time that number pops up, you get a point. You win a prize (or not) depending on how many times you get that number to come up on the dice.