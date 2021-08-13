 Skip to main content
Scout's honor: Steampunk group serves up tea and goodwill
TGIF for Tea and Gambling

Scout's honor: Steampunk group serves up tea and goodwill

Before you ask, the answer is yes.

There are badges.

We’re talking, of course, about the Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881, a Steampunk Scout Troop for adults.

In other words, if you missed out on your Good Citizen Badge decades ago as a Brownie, you’ve got another chance to sew on some colorful patches.

“It’s about community — and badges,” said troop member Danielle Lieber, who showed off badges celebrating everything from the environment to kindness.

She and fellow Tea Scout Tish Ramig were busy serving up free tea and sweet treats to visitors at the July 18 Kenosha ArtMarket.

“This is good community outreach for us,” Ramig explained. “We’re sharing tea with people and promoting goodwill.”

(For the record, goodwill tastes great when accompanied by artfully served tea and lemon scones, served under a Victorian-style tent.)

“We have different treats all the time,” Ramig said. “We’re used to baking with dietary restrictions, so we list all the ingredients on our goodies.”

Simply put: If you’re on a gluten-free, dairy-free and/or vegan diet, they’ve got you covered.

The group started “at a steampunk convention for fun and then just spread,” Lieber said.

“Steampunk,” according to our friends at Wikipedia, is “a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro-futuristic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.”

That explains the Victorian-style tent, the elegant tea serving sets and the funky Victorian-ish clothing sported by the Tea Scouts.

The group’s mission statement is simple: “The Tea Scouts are a group of steampunks who want to provide a positive community for like-minded adventurers to have fun, inspire creativity, foster philanthropy and, of course, drink tea.”

If that sounds like something you’d like to explore with a fun group of local folks, search “Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881” on Facebook for more information.

You can also find them Sunday in Union Park as part of the August Kenosha ArtMarket, along with booths offering everything from jewelry to paintings.

The Tea Scouts will again be serving tea and pastries, “but this time, we are doing things a little different,” Lieber said. “With the rise in the COVID Delta cases, we’re going to use to-go cups this time around. We’d still love to have people stop and chat with us — especially about joining our group — but we don’t want our tent to be the one that spreads COVID in Kenosha, with people sitting close together, sipping tea.”

The ArtMarket is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 15) in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. There will be live music from Tamara Vendetta and the Hungry Five Brass Band in addition to the Tea Scouts and artists.

Feeling lucky?

When I talked with Michael Peterman Tuesday about this weekend’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival, we discussed the food options — including the always popular fried dough and spaghetti dinner — and the live music, which starts tonight with the band Trip at 6:30 p.m.

But that was all window dressing compared to the Big Question: Is the Chuck-O’-Luck booth back?

Scanning his festival sheet, he said, “Yes, I see that made the cut this year.”

He had no idea how thrilled I was to discover my favorite game of all time is once again available at a church festival near you.

I learned about Chuck-O’-Luck as a young child, playing the game for what seemed like hours with my grandmother, a grand wizard of the game.

It’s a simple game: You shake out dice, pick your “lucky number” and then, each time that number pops up, you get a point. You win a prize (or not) depending on how many times you get that number to come up on the dice.

There are three levels of prizes, and you strive to be a “top shelf” winner.

The prizes are usually simple household items, from shampoo to flashlights, but that’s beside the point. If you get to the prize shelf, you’re a winner. And nothing beats the high of besting those Chuck-O’-Luck dice.

It’s a good thing this is my only gambling addition (one shared with my younger sister, Pat) because it’s a low-cost game. If I slap down a $10 bill, I can hold a Chuck-O’-Luck chair for an hour. That’s a lot of chances to feel like a winner and to grab that can of Pledge I see on the middle prize shelf.

If I also score some fried dough rolled in powdered sugar? Well, that’s a church festival miracle.

Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

