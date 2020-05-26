Search continues for missing Kenosha man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha police continue following leads in the disappearance of a city man who was last seen 10 days ago.

But so far, the mystery into the case continues.

Lt. Joe Nosalik on Tuesday morning confirmed there aren't any new developments in the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., who was last seen May 17 at 8:30 p.m.

"We're still following a bunch of leads, and they have not panned out yet," Nosalik said. "We're looking at it as a top priority."

Gutierrez, 40, is described as a 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a criminal complaint filed last week, the woman Gutierrez has been dating was unable to reach him and went to his home at the Woodcreek Apartments.

There, police reported signs of a violent struggle in the apartment. The complaint stated the woman found the sliding glass door to the apartment open and looking inside saw "furniture had been moved around, an area rug was gone and there appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture."

Police also located Gutierrez's vehicles parked outside.