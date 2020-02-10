Search for affordable housing leads Kenosha woman to Iowa

While some emergency shelter clients work with local agencies to find permanent housing in Kenosha, others have had to look farther afield.

Several years ago, after a stay at a shelter in Kenosha, Paige Sebetic was on the hunt for housing she could afford for herself and her three young children.

She found it in Iowa.

To escape from what had become an abusive relationship with her children’s father, in 2012 Sebetic and her children, then ages not-quite-1, 2 and 4, sought out Women and Children’s Horizons.

Now 29 and a resident of Iowa, Sebetic said the transitional living program gave their lives the jump start they needed, she said.

In the first 30 days there, she acquired skills that helped her qualify for WCH’s Transitional Living Program, which provided her and her children housing for the next two years.

During that time she became a bank teller and applied to Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. for start-up funds to start her own business selling decorative apparel as what she calls a “customization artist.”

“I call it Grind Time: turning nothing into something,” Sebetic said.

