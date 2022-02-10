Search warrant at Kenosha house leads to drugs, two arrests

A search warrant issued for a man who failed to update his address with the Wisconsin State Sex Offender Registry led Kenosha Police to much more than that last week.

The 31-year-old Kenosha man faces four criminal charges, while the search also led police to an 18-year-old Zion, Ill., man wanted for his role in a shooting last October.

Andrew A. Lewis, of the 6600 block of 17th Avenue, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a misdemeanor count of failing to update the registry.

The cocaine-related charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, five years extended supervision and a $50,000 fine, while the two other felonies each carry a possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Lewis is charged as a repeat-offender, as court records show that he was convicted in 2018 of felony falsely presenting a noncontrolled substance in Kenosha County, which could add four more years in prison on each of the felony charges.

Kenosha County Jail records show that Lewis remains in custody. Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $2,000 cash bond during his initial appearance Tuesday, and Lewis has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday.

Shooting suspect

While they served the warrant, police also located Jahquiez S. Serintez, 18, who had a felony warrant for his arrest for his alleged role in a 2020 shooting. Keating imposed a $500,000 cash bond for Serintez on Feb. 4, and he continues to be held in the county jail.

Serintez faces three felony charges of attempted first-degree homicide, five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of endangering safety with the reckless use of a firearm. He has a preliminary hearing Friday.

Serintez was found asleep on the couch when police executed the warrant. A woman who also lives there said he had been there since the previous night, the complaint states.

Police found a jacket they believed to belong to Serintez which reportedly contained a handgun magazine with four live 9mm rounds, 12.4 grams of marijuana, 7.8 grams of loose marijuana and a digital scale.

When police searched the house, they also found 61.1 grams of marijuana in a drawer in a bedroom, along with 10.6 grams of cocaine.

In the kitchen, officers found 14 corner cut baggies, two latex gloves, a plastic dart with a metal end that had cocaine residue, a small baggie with 0.3 grams of cocaine and a plate with cocaine residue.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.