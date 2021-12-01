Search warrant uncovers large amount of fentanyl

A search warrant executed by the Kenosha Police Department on Nov. 23 led officers to a sizeable amount of heroin and fentanyl and three felony charges against a 39-year-old Kenosha man.

Jermaine D. White, of the 6000 block of 39th Avenue, is free on a $7,500 cash bond. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday for an 8:15 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

White is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The possession charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 10 years and a fine of $50,000. The possession charge carries a possible prison term of five years and a fine of $25,000, and the THC-related charge carries a possible three years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, police conducted the search warrant, and inside a middle kitchen cabinet, they found a plastic bag that contained a grayish powder, and in a right kitchen cabinet, they located three plastic bags, also with a grayish powder. Police believed the substance was heroin that contained fentanyl.

Within the kitchen, officers also found a digital scale and a bag of lactose that is a common cutting agent that is mixed with fentanyl for street sale purposes, the complaint states.

Police also found two mason jars and a black pouch on a couch that contained marijuana, along with a Glock 21 .45 caliber pistol in the defendant's bedroom. Additional marijuana and a yellowish wax-like substance also were seized from the bedroom.

Located in the basement were three larger food grinders that were "caked" with a grayish substance similar to what was found in the kitchen cabinets, along with a money counter. Police also seized $250 from the defendant.

The complaint states the gray bag of powder found in the middle cabinet weighed 46.4 grams, with the other bags weighing 32.6, 62.3 and 39.3 grams, respectively, the complaint states. Each bag tested positive for fentanyl.

A total of more than 50 grams of marijuana was taken from the residence.

Court records show the defendant has a previous felony conviction in 2008 for manufacturing/delivering THC.

