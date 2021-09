The second annual Anthony Huber Memorial Skate Jam will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at Basik Skatepark, 8799 26th Ave., in Kenosha.

The free skate event is open to the public and starts at 1 p.m. It will feature food and prizes.

The event is named for Anthony Huber of Kenosha, who was one of two people shot to death Aug. 25, 2020 during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0