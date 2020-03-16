Second annual Parkside Day engages community support for university

SOMERS — Nearly $150,000 was raised for scholarships during Parkside Day at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The second annual event took place March 5, intended to raise funds for student scholarships and other projects and to engage the community in showing their Parkside pride.

In all, 479 donors raised $143,923, with supporters selecting from a variety of scholarships and other areas to support, including Ranger athletics and the Future Focus Scholarship.

The Future Focus Scholarship was established by the UW-Parkside Foundation in 2018 through individual and corporate gifts and is the Foundation’s largest scholarship fund dedicated to student need. A special area of focus are UW-Parkside seniors who have exhausted their financial aid options and need additional support to complete their final semesters and graduate.

Haribo of America was recognized as the Parkside Day presenting sponsor thanks to its support of the Future Focus Scholarship. Additional 2020 corporate supporters for the Future Focus Scholarship include CNH Industrial, Community State Bank and Snap-on Inc.