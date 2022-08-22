Second arrest announced in 2021 Gurnee homicide case

GURNEE, Ill. -- A second suspect, Joey Gonzalez, in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Zion man near the Gurnee Mills Mall was taken into custody by Gurnee Police last week.
Gonzalez, a 25-year-old Vernon Hills resident, was arrested on Friday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force after being located in Woodridge, Ill.
Gonzalez was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, second-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
On Nov. 27, 2021, a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting near the Gurnee Mills Mall in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue at approximately 2:10 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In a release, the Gurnee Department of Police thanked the marshals for their assistance with the investigation.
People are also reading…
Anyone with additional information about the case are asked to contact the police at 847-599-7000, or submit anonymous tips to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-222.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mitaiya A. Watkins
Mitaiya A. Watkins, Waldo, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of a drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Chad P. McCloskey
Chad P. McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul D. Horne
Paul D. Horne, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Cameron L. Holbrook
Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Monique L. Valentine
Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John K. Moore
John K. Moore, 4500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Eric Jeremy Brannon
Eric Jeremy Brannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marell D. Lacey
Marell D. Lacey, 1400 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.