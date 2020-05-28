Second Kenosha market would open June 27; vote delayed two weeks

HarborMarket has not yet announced opening plans.

McTernan said he anticipates about 60 vendors taking part in the new Kenosha Public Market this summer. In a nod to COVID-19, he said a virtual component dubbed KPM to Go, with curbside pickup, would be launched to encourage social distancing.

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who serves on the Parks Commission, said he was supportive of McTernan’s plans for the new market.

“I like his game plan,” LaMacchia said. “I like the way he proposed everything to me.”

But at the Public Works Committee meeting, several members dug deep into McTernan’s plans, expressing reservations and calling for a delay in acting one way or other.

Ald. David Bogdala, who led the call to delay action because such details as the evacuation plan were not furnished, asked McTernan a number of pointed questions — including the rationale behind having a market on the same day as the HarborMarket.

“I’m still struggling with this,” Bogdala said after asking McTernan a number of questions. “I’m not seeing where the gap is. I’m not sure why this is needed.”