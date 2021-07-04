"Secret Garden Walk" is July 10

José Martinez is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and “never dreamed of being a gardener.” His wife, however, is a Kenosha native and “has always loved the joy of gardening.”

They both view their colorful garden as “a welcoming place for all,” and “through our flowers, we see ourselves as nurturing God’s gift to the world.”

“A Little Paradise in the City,” the home of Pat and Debbie Upton, 5235 39th Ave.

The Uptons have been gardening since purchasing their home 33 years ago, saying, “We never had a plan to start with; we learned by doing.”

They have also “made some interesting mistakes along the way.” (And they remind everyone to read the tags before purchasing plants!)

Their yard is a 32-year — and counting — labor of love they built together.

“Welcome to Our Happy Place,” the home of Joe and Gayle Schwartz, 2112 29th St.

Their gardens “hold a little bit of everything — and a lot of color.”