"Secret Garden Walk" is July 10

The Four Seasons Garden Club hosts its “Secret Garden Walk” on July 10, featuring self-guided tours of five local gardens, each with a different theme.
Garden Club member Lynda Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year, said club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature on this popular tour each summer.
Guy said the club will “occasionally repeat a tour garden when it has undergone extensive changes,” including two gardens on this year’s tour:
“Our Garden Journey,” the home of Ted and Monica Scholz, 1745 41st Ave.
This yard was first on the Garden Club’s tour nine years ago. Since then, “much has changed,” the couple said.
They hosted their daughter’s wedding in June of 2015, prompting major renovations to their backyard. “All of the structures, walkways and water features were redesigned, improved and hardened” before the wedding. The plants were all removed and then “brought back in new configurations.”
Another major change happened in 2018, when they added a family room on the back of the house, replacing the patio.
That project resulted in a new patio, complete with a dining area built around a masonry fireplace. They also added a greenhouse.
They enjoy “re-creating our garden each year” with new plants, which is all part of their “garden journey.”
“After the Flood,” the home of Scott and Nanette Shumway, 5901 First Place. This home was first featured on the tour in 2017 “and we enjoyed sharing our yard with our guests,” the Shumways said.
Just two days after that tour, however, “Kenosha experienced the 100-year flood,” they said, “and unfortunately, our yard was under 2 feet of water. Our gardens were destroyed, and our shed was flooded.”
To prevent future flooding, the Shumways raised the shed and yard 2 feet, built a berm along the back of the yard, and added a dry creek bed.
Their “new” yard includes a pergola, tropical plants and a Koi aquarium.
In all, “we have gardens from full sun to full shade, hanging plants and a vegetable garden.”
The three new homes on the tour are:
“Not a Secret Garden,” the home of José and Ginny Martinez, 4003 Taft Road.
Their yard, on a corner lot, is “rich with annuals, perennials, bees, butterflies, birds, a water fountain and music.”
It’s “not a secret,” they said, because “friends and neighbors comment how much they enjoy walking by our open garden on a daily basis.”
José Martinez is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and “never dreamed of being a gardener.” His wife, however, is a Kenosha native and “has always loved the joy of gardening.”
They both view their colorful garden as “a welcoming place for all,” and “through our flowers, we see ourselves as nurturing God’s gift to the world.”
“A Little Paradise in the City,” the home of Pat and Debbie Upton, 5235 39th Ave.
The Uptons have been gardening since purchasing their home 33 years ago, saying, “We never had a plan to start with; we learned by doing.”
They have also “made some interesting mistakes along the way.” (And they remind everyone to read the tags before purchasing plants!)
Their yard is a 32-year — and counting — labor of love they built together.
“Welcome to Our Happy Place,” the home of Joe and Gayle Schwartz, 2112 29th St.
Their gardens “hold a little bit of everything — and a lot of color.”
The couple have been working on their garden since they bought the house 15 years ago and now have “flower beds filled with colorful annuals, perennials and garden art” surrounding their yard.