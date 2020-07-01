Secret Weidner v. Racine case continues through court, could be resolved in October

Weidner filed a request to substitute judges when the case was returned to Gasiorkiewicz, who had presided over the case since it was filed on Nov. 29, 2017. The case was then assigned to Racine Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek on April 30. On May 4, a request on the city’s behalf asked for another substitution.

The case was then sent to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Maureen Martinez on May 5. On May 20, the order for an out-of-county judge was made after it was determined that Martinez “knows or has familiarity with the parties,” the court record states.

How it all began

The civil suit stems from a closed-session meeting in fall 2017, during which Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney showed City Council members a collection of emails that Weidner and two other aldermen had sent to constituents that Letteney thought violated attorney-client privilege.

The emails included correspondence about subjects ranging from the city’s Redevelopment Authority to a case involving a bar’s liquor license. It also included an email sent to a former Journal Times reporter about scheduling for a public meeting, a PowerPoint presentation reportedly given at a public meeting and details about development projects, including the abandoned downtown arena project.