SEE NOW: Igloo rises in White Caps: Structure in front yard offers icy refuge

It may seem like we’ve all been living in an igloo these past few weeks, as temperatures plunged and snow totals soared, but Nick Gordon truly has an igloo in the front yard of his White Caps home.

Gordon built the snow structure a few weeks ago, using “really heavy snow that has a lot of water in it,” he said.

In other words: Not ideal igloo snow.

Because of all the water in that snow, the igloo “starts to compact and push down,” Gordon explained. “A week ago, you could stand up in there, but now it’s compacting.”

The best snow for igloo construction, he said, “is older snow, with a lot of ice crystals in it. That snow won’t settle as much. You want a dry snow for building igloo blocks.”

Ah, igloo blocks.

That’s one of the keys to safely constructing an igloo that won’t collapse.

Gordon — who said he tries to build an igloo at least once every winter — uses an igloo kit from “Igloo Ed” called The Icebox.

“I have to watch a video every time I try to use the kit,” Gordon said. “It works with an adjustable pole and a sliding block maker. It’s very efficient once you get started.”

