SEE NOW: Igloo rises in White Caps: Structure in front yard offers icy refuge

It may seem like we’ve all been living in an igloo these past few weeks, as temperatures plunged and snow totals soared, but Nick Gordon truly has an igloo in the front yard of his White Caps home.
Gordon built the snow structure a few weeks ago, using “really heavy snow that has a lot of water in it,” he said.
In other words: Not ideal igloo snow.
Because of all the water in that snow, the igloo “starts to compact and push down,” Gordon explained. “A week ago, you could stand up in there, but now it’s compacting.”
The best snow for igloo construction, he said, “is older snow, with a lot of ice crystals in it. That snow won’t settle as much. You want a dry snow for building igloo blocks.”
Ah, igloo blocks.
That’s one of the keys to safely constructing an igloo that won’t collapse.
Gordon — who said he tries to build an igloo at least once every winter — uses an igloo kit from “Igloo Ed” called The Icebox.
“I have to watch a video every time I try to use the kit,” Gordon said. “It works with an adjustable pole and a sliding block maker. It’s very efficient once you get started.”
“Igloo Ed” is Ed Huesers, an avid winter camper in Colorado who developed a system for building igloos.
As the owner of a plastic mold manufacturer, Huesers started using various plastic forms to build different kinds of snow walls, eventually inventing his Icebox Igloo Maker, which he claims “is capable of creating an overnight winter shelter” in just a few hours.
To construct an igloo using Icebox, you pack snow into the Icebox mold to make bricks. The kit also includes a pole the igloo is built around, ensuring “your igloo is perfectly circular.” There’s also a mold to construct a ramp over the first few blocks for a solid foundation and arch. For more details, go to https://grandshelters.com/how-to-build-an-igloo/.
Gordon cautions against casual igloo building. “You have to know what you’re doing, so you don’t get crushed,” he said. “This igloo kit is designed to make the perfect arch so it doesn’t cave in on you.”
A neighborhood hit
The igloo is a hit with Gordon’s kids, Emily, 6, and George, 4 (1-year-old Theodore had no comment), though “they prefer sledding on the huge mounds of snow.”
More importantly, the White Caps igloo attracts “the dads in the neighborhood, who come by to check it out,” Gordon said. “Their inner 10-year-old child loves it.”
The entrance to the igloo is a small tunnel opening, which appears sized for a large dog or a small human, but Gordon insists it’s user-friendly for all ages.
“I’m 6-foot-4, and I easily fit inside it,” he said.
When he isn’t building — or relaxing inside — his igloo, Gordon teaches winter survival classes and leads workshops and outdoor expeditions all year round through his business, NOW Outdoors. Find out about his upcoming classes and trips at https://nowoutdoors.org/.