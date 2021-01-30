SEE VIDEO: Pleasant Prairie History Museum puts village's past on display

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The circumstances surrounding the opening of the long-awaited History Museum at the old Dublin School this past summer were far from perfect.
An ongoing global pandemic and the City of Kenosha in the midst of violent protests, riots and civil unrest just when a celebration was planned threw a bit of a monkey wrench into the plans.
But several months later, the museum, at 3875 116th St., is thriving with a bright future ahead.
The site officially opened to the public Aug. 26. The Pleasant Prairie Historical Society, formed in 2010, began renting the building for $1 a year from the Elizabeth J. Riley Charitable Trust in 2012, and plans began to form to unveil the new museum then.
Museum Manager Kate Bennett said the Dublin School, built in 1927, brings all the local history that made it a perfect landing spot.
“It was the third school building built at this intersection,” she said. “I think at the time it became available, the Historical Society had been looking for a historical location, and there’s not a lot of old buildings left in Pleasant Prairie.
“(The school) has a lot of good ties to the local community. It operated as a school into the late 1960s, early 70s, so a lot of the students are still around.”
The original grand opening was picked to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed and protected the constitutional right of women to vote.
Of course, both the pandemic and civil unrest in Kenosha, which at the time led to nightly curfews until the unrest died down, made that celebration an impossibility at the time, Bennett said.
“We picked a great year to open up a museum,” she said tongue-in-cheek. “We were going full force working toward opening when (the pandemic) hit.”
All was not lost, however, as Bennett said a key fundraiser for the museum went off without a hitch prior to the effects of the pandemic, which was a big help in getting the building furnished with many of the historical artifacts that fill it.
“We just got that (fundraiser) in on time, which kind of helped push us forward,” she said. “We had what we needed to finish it. We just pushed (through). ... Then August happened. We just decided to postpone.”
Bennett said a new date for a public dedication and ribbon cutting, not really a grand opening now, is set for this Aug. 26. A fundraiser will be held at that time as well.
More details on the August event will be announced as that date draws closer.
Well received
For visitors who have passed through the museum to this point, it seems to have been a big hit, Bennett said.
“They really like it,” she said. “People always comment on the windows, that’s one of their favorite things, I think. People like the ‘Keno drive-in section,’ I hear people talk about ‘Ray Radigan’s, I remember going there.’ I think people really comment about the more recent history that they remember.”
Bennett said there will continue to be a core or main exhibit area that will remain mostly the same as far as exhibits are concerned with some slight modifications.
The building also includes an oral history room, which includes an exhibit about former WLIP personality Irene Buri Nelson. A future exhibit planned for August will feature village native Joyce Hill Westerman, who played professional baseball for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Westerman died Jan. 18, at the age of 96.
And while the building has plenty of historical artifacts and exhibits for visitors to enjoy, Bennett said there’s always room for more.
Residents who may have an item or two tucked away in their garage or attic are encouraged to reach out to see if it may fit, she said.
“I’d be happy to take a look,” Bennett said. “We try to collect things that are relevant to Pleasant Prairie’s past, but depending on what displays we’re working on, we certainly welcome the donations and appreciate that.”
Fun journey
For Bennett, seeing the museum come to life has been very satisfying.
“It’s kind of unreal still,” she said. “It’s been five months now. To see the transformation, a few years ago, this building was just dusty and filled with boxes, and now it’s a real museum. It’s been really cool to watch that process from beginning to end.
“And now I’m a museum manager who has a museum to manage, which is cool.”
The museum is open the second Sunday of each month through April from 1 to 4 p.m. as well as Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In May, the Sunday hours will expand to every Sunday.
Bennett said private showings can be accommodated by calling ahead at 262-577-5115. Bennett also can be reached via email at katejbenn@gmail.com.
“I hope (the museum) helps (visitors) foster an appreciation of Pleasant Prairie’s history,” Bennett said. “So much has changed here the last 30, 40 years. I think it’s important to remember where we came from. A lot of people really don’t know much about Pleasant Prairie’s history.”