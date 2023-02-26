When you’re in Los Angeles, make sure to do some of the dopey tourist stuff. You’ll thank yourself later.

Attractions include:

Santa Monica Beach: Here you’ll find the famous Santa Monica Pier, with its amusement park (containing a National Historic Landmark — the 1922 Looff Hippodrome Carousel) and an expansive, well-tended beach. A great way to see the area is by renting an ebike ($30 an hour), which you can ride on the paved, two-mile path, passing attractions including Muscle Beach and Venice Beach.

Studio tour: We opted for the Warner Bros. Tour (mainly because the Paramount Tour, home to “Star Trek,” was sold out). It was a blast and features the coffee shop from “Friends” and Sheldon and Leonard’s living room from “The Big Bang Theory.” As we rode the tram around the backlot of the largest working studio, I was most excited to see the school from “Abbott Elementary.”

Griffith Park: The views of the Hollywood sign alone are worth a visit. A bonus is the famous (and free) observatory. There are numerous hiking trails in this 4,100-acre park, if you are so inclined. Also here: The famous Hollywood Bowl, with outdoor concerts in the summer (though not in January) and the Los Angeles Zoo.

Hollywood Walk of Fame: Take a stroll on Hollywood Boulevard and read the names of your favorite celebrities, from Hollywood legends to a beagle named Snoopy. I stopped and snapped a photo of myself with George Gershwin’s star. I feel I owe him, since I’ve been playing his music for decades with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

Chinese Theatre: Along the Walk of Fame is the historic theater, with its courtyard filled with the handprints and footprints of famous people from all eras: John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, the Marx Brothers and even our own Mark Ruffalo. The Kenosha native is part of an “Avengers” cement block. The tradition started almost 100 years ago, in 1927, when it was Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

El Capitan Theatre: This beauty, built in 1926, is right on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s home to all the Disney movie premieres and, on a regular day, you can pop in and catch a film in a grand theater where the film industry started.

Shopping! When in LA, take part in our national pastime and give yourself a little retail therapy. Especially fun: The souvenirs in Hollywood shops, including “Oscars” for everything from “Best Teacher” to “Best Dog Mom.”

Eat up: Also a must-do in Los Angeles? Grabbing fast food from In-n-Out Burger.