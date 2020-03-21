Seize the Day! Take advantage of time at home with children

Children are home for at least the next two weeks and many parents are wondering what to do with them.
While this may feel overwhelming at first, take a cleansing breath and realize that this is truly a gift of uninterrupted time together. What a blessing!
Most teachers strive to create authentic learning activities and now parents have that exact opportunity at home! So, how do we make that happen?
Start with a daily schedule to provide a consistent routine. This is important for all ages. Here is a sample schedule with authentic learning activities for you to try.
Morning Routines
n Healthy Habits: Make the bed, put dirty clothes in the laundry room, wash face, get dressed.
n After Breakfast: Social studies theme for the day or week—this is an opportunity to discuss trending topics and develop plans for what to do about them. For example—if the topic is “kindness to others in need,” the discussion should focus on the needs in the community. Follow this up with brainstorming solutions (“How can we show kindness?”). Choose one idea, then make a plan of action. Scan the internet for recent news articles that can be read aloud (for younger children) that relate to the topic or provide important background knowledge before making your plan.
n Math Activity: If your child is learning basic math facts in school, create a sheet of 20 – 30 problems, then time them to see how quickly they can correctly answer all of them. Work on a personal goal of decreasing their time so that their facts become automatic.
n Lunch Time: Have your child make their lunch and review healthy eating habits. Go to www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-eating-plate/ for a diagram of foods to include in their lunch menu.
Afternoon Routines
n Book Time: After lunch, children will welcome any opportunity to find a cozy spot to read their favorite books. Set a timer for 10–15 minutes at first and gradually increase time to nurture their reading stamina. Follow this up with free writing time, give them a notebook and have them write or doodle their reactions to what they just read. Parents should read and journal, too. Take time after to share your books and journal entries—real readers share and talk about what they read! To access free books while your school and library are closed, visit the links below:
n Active Time: Visit a local forest preserve and hike a trail to get some fresh air. Nature hikes are authentic experiences with the environment. Have them find items along the way that begin with the letters in their name. Or, for older children, have them locate evidence of spring growth and regeneration.
n Snack Time: Have your child follow a recipe to make a favorite snack or dessert.
n Family Time: Do a puzzle, play a board game, or do something silly like charades. Mentor children by sharing a hobby with them, such as knitting or woodworking. Whatever you all decide, make sure you play and laugh together.
With steady routines, parents and caregivers can create authentic learning opportunities at home that will bring their families together during this unique time. Enjoy these moments!
