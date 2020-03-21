Seize the Day! Take advantage of time at home with children

Children are home for at least the next two weeks and many parents are wondering what to do with them.

While this may feel overwhelming at first, take a cleansing breath and realize that this is truly a gift of uninterrupted time together. What a blessing!

Most teachers strive to create authentic learning activities and now parents have that exact opportunity at home! So, how do we make that happen?

Start with a daily schedule to provide a consistent routine. This is important for all ages. Here is a sample schedule with authentic learning activities for you to try.

Morning Routines

n Healthy Habits: Make the bed, put dirty clothes in the laundry room, wash face, get dressed.