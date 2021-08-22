Self defense or reckless vigilantism? Fate of the Rittenhouse case will rest with jurors this fall

One year after Kenosha was struck by unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, the criminal case against Kyle Rittenhouse is still waiting in the wings.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1 on homicide and attempted homicide charges for shooting three men, killing two, during protests in the city. The case has come to reflect the political fault lines that are dividing the nation — at least in part because of the publicity-seeking decisions of two civil attorneys once involved with the case — and Kenosha is unlikely to be able to come to terms with the events of August 2020 until the criminal case is decided.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 last August, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and severely injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis. He’s also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon as a minor.

There’s no question that Rittenhouse shot the men — the events were captured by video and widely shared on social media nearly immediately, and Rittenhouse admits the shooting. In one widely shared video, he is seen standing over Rosenbaum’s body before running away while talking on the phone saying “I just shot somebody.”