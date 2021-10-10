Self-storage facility planned for vacant big box space of former Shopko on 52nd Street

The number of planed self-storage and trucking facilities in such a short proximity was not lost on city officials as the latest Shopko proposal was discussed in depth at Thursday’s meeting.

“My concern is 52nd Street is going to become 'self-storage road,'” said Ald. Jan Michalski, who sits on the Plan Commission. “This is a major thoroughfare into the city.”

In particular, Michalski and others had expressed hope a grocery store, which is lacking in the area, would assume one of the empty big box spaces.

Other city officials, however, pointed to the market realities and said they were happy to see businesses willing to freshen up abandoned buildings and reducing blight.

“I’ve been waiting for a grocery store to come in. But guess what? They’re not coming,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the area surrounding the Shopko site. “I’m all for it. I don’t want any vacant buildings in the 16th District.”

Larkspur’s pitch to city officials for the Shopko site was preliminary and will be coming back to the Plan Commission in a month.