Self-storage facility planned for vacant big box space of former Shopko on 52nd Street

In the near future, 52nd Street — once a major thoroughfare dotted with an array of big box department stores — will host a proliferation of storage facilities.
The city Plan Commission on Thursday heard the latest pitch aimed at breathing new life into a dormant building on what still is one of Kenosha’s more highly trafficked corridors.
Representatives with Miami-based Larkspur Acquisitions went before city officials with plans of repurposing the existing Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., into a 98,195-square-foot indoor self-storage facility.
The proposed business has been referred to as Kenosha Self Storage in documents submitted to city officials, but the naming could change.
“The facility will most likely be branded by a nationally recognized self-storage operator, ensuring ‘best in class’ management and operation,” Larkspur representatives wrote in a business plan.
Larkspur’s plans for the Shopko site come on the heels of the forthcoming conversion of the former Kmart, 4100 52nd St., into a similar business operated by Devon Self Storage, which was first announced this summer. Two years ago, Uhaul took over the entire building that housed the original Walmart at 4404 52nd St.
Shopko, which closed all of its department stores amid bankruptcy and spun off its optical businesses, shuttered in 2019. Kmart, which has been struggling for years but still maintains a small footprint elsewhere in the U.S., closed its Kenosha store last year.
The number of planed self-storage and trucking facilities in such a short proximity was not lost on city officials as the latest Shopko proposal was discussed in depth at Thursday’s meeting.
“My concern is 52nd Street is going to become 'self-storage road,'” said Ald. Jan Michalski, who sits on the Plan Commission. “This is a major thoroughfare into the city.”
In particular, Michalski and others had expressed hope a grocery store, which is lacking in the area, would assume one of the empty big box spaces.
Other city officials, however, pointed to the market realities and said they were happy to see businesses willing to freshen up abandoned buildings and reducing blight.
“I’ve been waiting for a grocery store to come in. But guess what? They’re not coming,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the area surrounding the Shopko site. “I’m all for it. I don’t want any vacant buildings in the 16th District.”
Larkspur’s pitch to city officials for the Shopko site was preliminary and will be coming back to the Plan Commission in a month.
Preliminary details submitted in the company’s operations plan call for 600 to 650 storage units spread across 67,000 to 70,000 square feet of rentable space. Tentatively, the business would operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with customers accessing the interior with key-fobs.
Earlier in the meeting, the commission gave final approval to Devon Self Storage’s plans for the Kmart site. Commissioners have the final say in the issuance of a conditional-use permit for the 120,893-square-foot building.
Devon, which is expected to begin the conversion in the near future, will house 848 storage units within a climate-controlled facility. The company plans a drive-through feature for customers looking to load or unload items at different access points on the property.