Semi-truck tanker overturns spilling 2,000 pounds of feed corn after crash with utility pole in Somers

SOMERS – A semi-truck crashed and overturned sending more than 2,000 pounds of dry corn feed onto the road near a utility pole in the 1500 block of 100th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The mishap occurred at 3:45 p.m. when the semi apparently struck the utility pole, according to Sgt. Kent Waldo of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The semi driver was not injured, he said.

Authorities were on scene for about three hours while crews worked to right the overturned semi. Information was not readily available Thursday as to whether the crash involved other vehicles or if any citations were issued. The incident remained under investigation late Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.