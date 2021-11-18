 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Semi-truck tanker overturns spilling 2,000 pounds of feed corn after crash with utility pole in Somers

KENOSHA COUNTY SHERIFF'S LOGO.jpg

SOMERS – A semi-truck crashed and overturned sending more than 2,000 pounds of dry corn feed onto the road near a utility pole in the 1500 block of 100th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The mishap occurred at 3:45 p.m. when the semi apparently struck the utility pole, according to Sgt. Kent Waldo of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The semi driver was not injured, he said.

10 Weirdest Ingredients, People Put in Their Stuffing . Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, Americans traditionally prepare a filling to put inside of their Thanksgiving turkeys. In honor of National Stuffing Day, here are 10 of the weirdest ingredients people put in their stuffing. . 1. Pepperonis & Mozzarella. 2. Fruit. 3. Stale Bagels. 4. Sticky Rice. 5. Corn Chips. 6. Plantains . 7. Oysters. 8. Popcorn. 9. Twinkies. 10. Burgers. What weird ingredient do you put in your stuffing?

Authorities were on scene for about three hours while crews worked to right the overturned semi. Information was not readily available Thursday as to whether the crash involved other vehicles or if any citations were issued. The incident remained under investigation late Thursday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter in Czech Republic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert