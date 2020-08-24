Sen. Bob Wirch: 'This has to stop. How many of these horrific incidents will it take?'

“While we don’t yet know the full details, I am deeply alarmed by the shooting of Jacob Blake. Under state law, there will be an independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

"Once again, a black man has been seriously injured by police actions. This time, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back. My prayers are with Jacob, his family and our community.

"This has to stop. How many of these horrific incidents will it take? Once again, anger and sadness have sent people to the streets to say, ‘Enough is enough.’ In the words of the great John Lewis, ‘History has proven time and again that nonviolent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve.’ Black lives matter, and it’s long past time for systemic change.”