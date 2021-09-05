Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Troy Nehls to visit Kenosha

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will be in Kenosha on Sunday, Sept. 12, for a fundraiser at the Kenosha Country Club. The event is limited to just 15 couples at $7,500 a couple.

On Monday, Sept. 13., U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, will be in Kenosha for a fundraiser at the country club. The event starts at 7 a.m. with a breakfast, and 8 a.m. golf and lunch afterwards. Jordan and Nehls will speak and take audience questions.

Tickets are $1,000 per person. Those buying a ticket to the Cruz event Sunday will automatically receive entry to the Monday events. Proceeds will go to the campaign of Troy Nehls.

The events are being sponsored locally by Tyler and Deleen Nehls. For more information or for tickets, call Tyler at 262-818-0850.

