Sen. Wirch calling for state to pay for body cameras

As Kenosha County officials work to find funding for possible body cameras for local law enforcement, state senators are proposing a measure that would put the financial burden on the state.
According to Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, a group of state legislators are pushing for measures that would have the state of Wisconsin pay for police departments around the entirety of the state to receive body cameras.
“We think the state should pay for that, for all police officers in the state,” Wirch said. “Why should the local property taxpayers have to pay for that?”
The current plan to fund the initiative is to “cut the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit in the budget,” Wirch said.
“That would free up the money to pay for these cameras,” Wirch said.
Concerning the proposal’s chances of passing the full Legislature, Wirch said that he believes that the national conversation on police accountability serves in the proposal’s favor.
“Clearly, I think that people have asked for justice and accountability from law enforcement,” Wirch said, “and I think that is one way to accomplish that goal.”
Proposal at county level
This week, Kenosha County Board Supervisor Erin Decker requested a proposed body camera resolution that will go before the county’s Judiciary and Law Committee and its Finance Committee.
The proposed resolution also includes establishing a whistleblower policy that would protect sheriff’s department employees who report incidents of misconduct within the department and selling or donating any department-owned military-style vehicles that have not been used for their intended purpose for more than two years — which are both intended to help protect both law enforcement and promote change in policing.
Addressing the proposal’s provisions, Decker said the request for body cameras would be expected to either come from the sheriff department’s 2020 budget for deputy “take home” patrol vehicles or the reallocation of 2021 capital improvement for vehicles.
Cost estimates for cameras were not included in the proposal, but would be discussed at the Finance Committee once on the agenda. Decker said the budget for patrol vehicles is currently about $60,000 per car, for the purchase of three to four cars.
PROTEST AT CIVIC CENTER PARK
PROTEST AT CIVIC CENTER PARK
PROTEST AT CIVIC CENTER PARK
MULTI-USE PATH OPENS
MULTI-USE PATH OPENS
MULTI-USE PATH OPENS
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
CUSH VIGIL
CUSH VIGIL
CUSH VIGIL
CUSH VIGIL
CUSH VIGIL (best)
COINS BLOOD DRIVE
COINS BLOOD DRIVE
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
AFTERMATH
AFTERMATH
PROTEST
PROTEST
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.