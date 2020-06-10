Sen. Wirch calling for state to pay for body cameras

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Kenosha County officials work to find funding for possible body cameras for local law enforcement, state senators are proposing a measure that would put the financial burden on the state.

According to Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, a group of state legislators are pushing for measures that would have the state of Wisconsin pay for police departments around the entirety of the state to receive body cameras.

“We think the state should pay for that, for all police officers in the state,” Wirch said. “Why should the local property taxpayers have to pay for that?”

The current plan to fund the initiative is to “cut the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit in the budget,” Wirch said.

“That would free up the money to pay for these cameras,” Wirch said.

Concerning the proposal’s chances of passing the full Legislature, Wirch said that he believes that the national conversation on police accountability serves in the proposal’s favor.