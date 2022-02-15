 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Wirch schedules office hours on Saturday at Northside Library

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has scheduled remote office hours on Saturday to hear from the public on state issues.

The listening session is scheduled to take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kenosha Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Activity Room A.

Robert W. Wirch

Wirch

For 2021-2022, Wirch is assigned to the following committees:

Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee

Natural Resources and Energy Committee

Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues Committee

Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism Committee.

