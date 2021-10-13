 Skip to main content
Sen. Wirch to hold office hours Saturday at Northside Library
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has scheduled remote office hours on Saturday to hear from the public on state issues.

The listening session is scheduled to take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kenosha Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in  Activity Room A. 

Robert W. Wirch

Wirch

For 2021-2022, Wirch is assigned to the following committees:

• Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee

• Natural Resources and Energy Committee

• Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues Committee

• Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism Committee.

