Sen. Wirch to hold office hours Saturday at Northside Library

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, has scheduled remote office hours on Saturday to hear from the public on state issues.
The listening session is scheduled to take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kenosha Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Activity Room A.
For 2021-2022, Wirch is assigned to the following committees:
• Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee
• Natural Resources and Energy Committee
• Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues Committee
• Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism Committee.
