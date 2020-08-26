Sen. Wirch: "We can’t begin to heal until the chaos ends”

State Sen. Bob Wirch (D-Somers) issued the following statement this morning:
“I am devastated by the events that have taken place in Kenosha. I was born and raised here, and I love my community and our people. This is not who we are. I will always support the rights of people to peacefully protest, but this violence and destruction is indefensible and must stop. Our community is being torn apart, and we can’t begin to heal until the chaos ends.”
