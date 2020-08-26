 Skip to main content
Sen. Wirch: "We can’t begin to heal until the chaos ends”
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY

A woman has her head bandaged at a medic station after being hit in the head with a rubber bullet on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

State Sen. Bob Wirch (D-Somers) issued the following statement this morning:

“I am devastated by the events that have taken place in Kenosha.  I was born and raised here, and I love my community and our people. This is not who we are.  I will always support the rights of people to peacefully protest, but this violence and destruction is indefensible and must stop.  Our community is being torn apart, and we can’t begin to heal until the chaos ends.”

