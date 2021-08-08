Send us your Sept. 11, 2001 memories and reflections

It's a day that those of us who lived through it will never forget: Sept. 11, 2001.

The nation changed. Indeed the world changed. And our lives changed as we grieved as a nation and shared in the trepidation of what was to come.

As the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States approaches, the Kenosha News would like to hear from readers regarding their memories and thoughts about that day.

Please compile your thoughts and memories in 200 words or fewer and submit them to kenoshanews00@gmail.com. We plan to run the reflections over the weekend of Sept. 11-12.

Please include the name of the city, village or town in which you reside. And, if you so choose, include a head-and-shoulders photo of yourself to accompany your thoughts.

Also, the Kenosha News is interested in speaking with Kenosha County residents who were near the sites of the attack on 9-11, or had family or friends near Ground Zero in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and Shanksville, Pa., at the time of the attacks. If so, let us know via the same email above and how to reach you.

Sept. 11, 2021 will be a time for us to grieve and reflect together.

