Senior group to host lecture on bees on Monday

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, will host a free lectures on Monday, Sept. 19.
The lecture “Bees and Beekeeping: Healing from the Hive” will be held at 2 p.m. via Zoom (or hybrid), online.
Charlie (“Char Bee”) Koenen, of Southeast Wisconsin Honey Producers, will be the guest speaker. He has 20 years experience working with bees. He heads a local organization, BeeVangelists, that supports pollinators through education, advocacy, products, and practice. BeeVangelists has a new shop in Milwaukee. He is currently the Chairman of the SE Wisconsin Honey Producers Association.
He will discuss the history of honeybees and beekeeping, and what’s killing bees, and what can be done to help.
25 photos of bees to celebrate World Bee Day
In this July 16, 2014, file photo, a bee works on a honeycomb at an apiary in central California. A study published in the journal Science on April 1, 2021, finds that farmers in the U.S. are using smaller amounts of better targeted pesticides, but these are harming pollinators, aquatic insects and some plants far more than decades ago. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary May 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, the queen bee (marked in green) and worker bees move around a hive at the Veterans Affairs in Manchester, N.H. The annual survey released June 22, 2020, of U.S. beekeepers found that honeybee colonies were doing better after a bad year. The survey found winter losses were lower than normal, the second smallest in 14 years of records. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Elise Amendola
This 1991 photo shows a close-up of an Africanized honeybee or killer bee. (AP Photo)
A bee descends on a blooming cactus flower May 19, 2009, at Cielo Grande Recreation Area in Roswell, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Roswell Daily Record, Mark Wilson)
A bumble bee hovers over gorse in Noss Mayo, Devon, in south west England Friday, May 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Odd Andersen)
Odd Andersen
A carniolan honey bee works the hyacinth in Washington Park in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, May 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A colony of honeybees is seen at the United States Department of Agriculture's Bee Research Laboratory, April 25, 2007, in Beltsville, Md. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
Haraz N. Ghanbari
Honey bees that reside in hives on the 20th floor roof of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York swarm to consume their own honey as they are removed for a routine inspection, Tuesday, June 5, 2012. At the Waldorf, the insects were visible from certain rooms, and guests signed up for tours of the hives. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015 photo, a bee works atop Gift Zinnia at Hudson Valley Seed Library in Accord, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
Beekeeper Sean Kennedy works to relocate a swarm of honeybees off of a fence line in a neighborhood in Anacostia, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
In this May 20, 2019, file photo, honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, in Salt Lake City. Honeybees are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, a beekeeper holds a frame of honeybees as she instructs veterans at the VA's beehives in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Honeybees fly around beekeeper Sean Kennedy as he works to relocate a swarm from a fence line in a neighborhood in Anacostia, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Beekeepers Sean Kennedy and Erin Gleeson set up a new hive at the corner of the Swiss residence where Swiss Ambassador to the US Jacques Pitteloud offered space for new hives for captured swarms of honeybees in the Northwest, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Beekeeper Erin Gleeson pulls out a bee clip containing a queen bee, marked with a blue dot on its back, in a new hive location on the corner of the Residence of the Swiss Ambassador which Swiss Ambassador to the US Jacques Pitteloud offered for captured swarms of honeybees in the Northwest, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
A bee flies toward a blooming milkweed at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Md., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A bee pollinates a milkweed flower at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Maryland, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Martin Schutt/picture alliance/Getty Images
Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Honeybees are shown at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Beekeeper Sean Kennedy brushes bees off of his truck after setting up a new hive at the corner of the Swiss residence where Swiss Ambassador to the US Jacques Pitteloud offered space for new hives for captured swarms of honeybees in the Northwest, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
