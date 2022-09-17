Senior group to host lecture on bees on Monday

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, will host a free lectures on Monday, Sept. 19.

The lecture “Bees and Beekeeping: Healing from the Hive” will be held at 2 p.m. via Zoom (or hybrid), online.

Charlie (“Char Bee”) Koenen, of Southeast Wisconsin Honey Producers, will be the guest speaker. He has 20 years experience working with bees. He heads a local organization, BeeVangelists, that supports pollinators through education, advocacy, products, and practice. BeeVangelists has a new shop in Milwaukee. He is currently the Chairman of the SE Wisconsin Honey Producers Association.

He will discuss the history of honeybees and beekeeping, and what’s killing bees, and what can be done to help.