Senior living center progresses in Pleasant Prairie

Within the assisted living facility will be 56 units for retired persons that includes weekly housekeeping and laundry services. Residents in that facility still have a measure of independent living, but also are provided with additional services. Residents receive three meals a day, assistance with medication administration and assistance with bathing, grooming and other personal needs.

The memory care facility is proposed to include 26 units for retired persons who require specialized care due to memory issues. Services include weekly housekeeping, laundry services, three meals a day, assistance with medication administration and assistance with bathing, grooming and other personal needs.

All shifts will be covered by a registered nurse, Hawkins told the commission, along with an assistant, who will work daytime hours. There also will be on-call staff and a someone on duty at all times.

Hawkins responded to a question from Commissioner Mike Pollocoff, who wanted to make sure village paramedics would only be used in an emergency at the facility.