Senior living center progresses in Pleasant Prairie

A new senior living center in the village of Pleasant Prairie took another step forward this week.
The Plan Commission unanimously approved a series of motions on behalf of Primrose Retirement Community, which is proposing a development on 17.624 acres east of Old Green Bay Rod and north of 107th Street.
Approved Monday night were amendments to the comprehensive plan, zoning map and text amendments and the certified survey map and developer's agreement.
Once completed, Primrose will offer three different facilities at its Pleasant Prairie location — independent villas for 55 and older residents, an assisted living facility and a memory care facility.
"We're just looking to meet the requirements of the village and be a good neighbor and developer here," said Joe Hawkins, Primrose director of construction services. "We'll continue to work with the village staff, our civil designer and architects to make sure we meet all the requirements and follow all the processes properly to make sure we're good community partners."
The villas are geared toward individuals 75 and older, according to information provided prior to the meeting, who have retired or have limited their involvement in their professions and who enjoy independent living.
Each of the 12, two-unit attached ranch style villas are 1,500-square-feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. Rent will be approximately $3,400 a month, which includes all utilities except phone and internet, an emergency response system, all yard care, snow removal, household maintenance, light housekeeping and access to the clubhouse.
Within the assisted living facility will be 56 units for retired persons that includes weekly housekeeping and laundry services. Residents in that facility still have a measure of independent living, but also are provided with additional services. Residents receive three meals a day, assistance with medication administration and assistance with bathing, grooming and other personal needs.
The memory care facility is proposed to include 26 units for retired persons who require specialized care due to memory issues. Services include weekly housekeeping, laundry services, three meals a day, assistance with medication administration and assistance with bathing, grooming and other personal needs.
All shifts will be covered by a registered nurse, Hawkins told the commission, along with an assistant, who will work daytime hours. There also will be on-call staff and a someone on duty at all times.
Hawkins responded to a question from Commissioner Mike Pollocoff, who wanted to make sure village paramedics would only be used in an emergency at the facility.
"Per our centered care approach, our intentions are to never utilize paramedics unless there's an absolute emergency-type need," Hawkins said. "We have our staff who are trained, our processes and procedures that are in place. We even do telemedicine as well, so we're staffed to take care of our residents outside of a need of an emergency."
Primrose currently has properties in four other state communities — Appleton, Mount Pleasant, Wausau and Weston — and Hawkins said staff could be pulled from one of those locations in the event of a staffing concern.
"All of our regional nursing team, which includes seven of them right now, are all licensed RN's, and there will be a regional nurse who is in charge of this building," Hawkins said. "In the event we had a termination or a resignation, we would have coverage."
Construction should begin this summer. Occupation in the villas is expected by the fall of 2021, while the two other facilities are scheduled for completion by the end of 2021.
