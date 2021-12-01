Seno K/RLT, a non-profit conservancy in Wheatland, adds programs, seeks donations

WHEATLAND — When people looked for ways to reconnect with nature during the COVID-19 pandemic, many found their way to the woodlands of Seno K/RLT Conservancy, a non-profit land trust serving both Kenosha and Racine counties.

The parking lot at the nature center located at 3606 Dyer Lake Road (Highway P) was full at times, as was the donation box at the trailhead by the end of summer 2021.

“Hundreds of people came,” Mark Lesko, president of the Seno K/RLT (Kenosha/Racine Land Trust) Board of Directors, said.

However, while visitors appreciated the opportunity to hike the trails and made donations totaling roughly $1,000, donations to the conservancy’s non-profit organizations overall have suffered during the pandemic.

“None of this can continue without donations,” Lesko said. “We suffered a 50% loss in annual donations from 2020 to 2021 thus far. Any help that people can offer is truly appreciated.”

Board member Kelly Wilson is working to increase awareness about the center’s mission and programming in the hope it will translate into financial support.

New programs

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the conservancy launched new programs and events — both virtual and on-site — this year, Wilson said.

In March, the first maple sugaring class was held at Seno Woodland Center. Two small groups learned how to identify and tap trees and about the Native American history behind the process. The program will return next spring.

“Our educational programs really blossomed (this) year,” Lesko said.

The land trust, meanwhile, hired nature educator Nancy Carlson to increase programming.

This year, educational day programs on backyard bugs and monarchs were offered, as well as craft classes that used items from nature. Wilson said the broom-making, corn-husk doll and jack-o-lantern tree cookie painting classes were especially popular.

Fees from the classes help support the conservancy’s mission.

Lesko said there will also be an annual chainsaw safety class added. Two classes were funded by the estate of Jim Heller, a member of the Wisconsin Woodlands Owners Association, and the $90,000 gift from Heller covered the cost of lighting the parking lot, new gravel and new roofs on two buildings at the property.

A two-story barn and multiple pavilions are available to the public to rent.

Also new is a Memorial Tree Program. For a $600 donation, a tree can be planted in memory of a loved one at the conservancy. The cost covers the purchase, planting and maintenance of the tree and a memorial plaque.

“We’re looking at different fundraising streams,” Lesko said.

Mission and goals

Lesko said one of the conservancy’s goals is to become an accredited land trust, for which a pre-accreditation audit will take place in 2022.

The Seno K/RLT Conservancy was established in 2014. It came about through a merger of the Kenosha/Racine Land Trust and the WWOA Foundation Inc., which owned and managed Seno Woodland Education Center and Drumlin Farm.

The conservancy, dedicated to sustainable forestry, natural resources education, conservation and land preservation, owns 213 acres at the Seno Woodland Management Center. It also owns 53 acres in the Pleasant Prairie Des Plaines River Basin and holds 19 conservation easements on about 1,000 acres.

The merger brought together two like-minded organizations with aligned goals to carry out the legacies of Dr. Elvira Seno and Dr. Shirley Peterson, owners of the Seno and Drumlin farms.

Seno is open to the public daily from dawn until dusk, though it is temporarily closed through Nov. 28 to accommodate hunters in the area. Dogs on leashes are welcome. There is no admission and membership is not required, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, to register for classes or to make a donation, visit senokrlt.org.

