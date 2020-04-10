Sens. Baldwin, Johnson call for Postal Service to probe undelivered absentee ballots

How many ballots were not delivered is the big unanswered question.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Thursday that nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been requested by voters, a record-high number that overwhelmed some local election officials. About 235,000 ballots had not yet been returned as of Thursday.

A state senator said the Wisconsin Elections Commission told him that the U.S. Postal Service discovered three bins of absentee ballots destined for Oshkosh and Appleton voters that weren’t delivered. Milwaukee’s election chief asked for a formal investigation into ballots requested by city residents around March 22 and March 23 that many voters said were not delivered.

Fox Point Village Administrator Scott Botcher said postal workers began returning undelivered absentee ballots to the village about three weeks before Tuesday’s election with no explanation beyond that it might have been a sorting problem in downtown Milwaukee’s post office. There were also reports in other cities around the state from voters who said they had requested a ballot but did not receive them by election day.

A Better Wisconsin Together, a liberal group, said it received more than 2,000 reports of missing ballots through a website it created to track them.