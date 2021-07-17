Sentenced to 100 years in prison on another case, man faces attempted kidnapping charge in Kenosha

She sped off and the truck followed. At another point, she stopped again and the passenger got out of the truck carrying a baseball bat, with a ski mask covering part of his face. The woman in the passenger seat told investigators she saw the passenger in the pickup holding what they believed was a shotgun.

The women were eventually able to pull into a garage and close the door behind them.

Another incident

The following day, another woman walked into a truck stop in Pleasant Prairie and said she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

That woman, identified as MJD, said she was in her car in Milwaukee when a pickup truck made an illegal turn and stopped beside her car. A man got out and smashed her car window with a hammer and forced his way into her car, threatening her with a box cutter.

The woman was then forced to drive her vehicle south with one man in her car and a second following in the pickup. Later the man told her to pull off the road. She was beaten and then sexually assaulted by both men. Although one man threatened to shoot her, they eventually allowed her to get out of the vehicle, and they drove away. She walked to the truck stop and got help.

Similar descriptions