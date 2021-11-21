Sentencing set Nov. 29 for Kenosha teen who pleaded guilty in felony armed robbery case

A 17-year-old Kenosha teenager will be sentenced Nov. 29 after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony charges of armed robbery with threat of force and intimidation of a victim.
Gage M. Millsaps had been scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell, but court records indicate that was postponed because jail staff were unable to get him to court.
Millsaps pleaded guilty to both charges at a Sept. 16 hearing. He continues to be held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He faces a possible total fine of $125,000 and 50 years in prison for both charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer responded to a report of a weapons call Jan. 24, at 6:46 p.m. The officer spoke to a juvenile female, who stated she had walked from her residence to her friend's house, and she had found a baggie with a green leafy substance and a box that contained a possible "vape" cartridge.
The girl stated to police she messaged the defendant, who told her he wanted the found property. The female gave Millsaps her address and she stated the two had agreed to an exchange of money for the items.
When Millsaps arrived, the complaint states he pointed a firearm at the girl and placed it up against her right temple, stating, "Is this really worth your life?" The girl handed over the items, and the defendant rode away on his bicycle eastbound on 47th Street toward Sheridan Road.
The victim told police she feared for her life. Police also spoke to the girl's mother, who showed the officer a message that Millsaps sent on Snapchat that threatened to harm the girl and her family. In part, the message stated, "I have six shooters with your address on standby. Don't be stupid."
Officers responded to Millsaps' home, where he told them he had used a BB gun. During a search of his bedroom, police also found four THC sealed cartridges.
Millsaps admitted he messaged the girl and set up the meeting to purchase the THC "dabs" from her. He told police he rode to a friend's house to pick up up a black Glock BB gun, then went to the girl's house, robbed her and returned to his friend's to give back the gun.
The defendant also admitted he sent threatening messages on Snapchat in an attempt to keep her from reporting the robbery to the police, according to the complaint. He also admitted there was a second person involved, but refused to give police that information.
