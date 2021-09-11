Sept. 11, 2001: A first-hand account from native Kenoshan living in Manhattan

I was born in and grew up in Kenosha, and moved to Manhattan in 1997 when I was 24.
I worked at 140 Broadway on 9/11, one block from the World Trade Center, and have a first hand account of that morning and the subsequent aftermath. My husband, Tom, was also Downtown that day and ran down to Ground Zero. Passing a hastily assembled triage station he was asked if he had medical experience. Tom, a technology entrepreneur, did from his time serving in the Coast Gaud. He helped the first responders with triage and first-aid.
What we witnessed, and the aftermath, was so horrific and life changing, that it is of the utmost importance that people never forget what happened, and in order to do that, it’s essential that people like us, who were there, tell our story.
There are genuinely no words to describe how it was to experience that first-hand, in-person. Whatever you may have seen on TV greatly pales in comparison.
It began as a beautiful day
I was up early that morning to vote in the primary election on my way to work. The weather was exceptionally beautiful-bright and crisp with not a cloud in the sky. The kind of weather that bode autumn.
After casting my vote, I hopped onto the Downtown express bus, opened a book and read all the way Downtown, my eyes only leaving the book once to enjoy the view of the Brooklyn Bridge from the FDR highway.
I grabbed a coffee at my usual deli on the way into the office and soaked up the early morning atmosphere of Lower Manhattan. Since my first few weeks in New York, my dream had always been to work in the Financial District. From my first office on 34th Street I would gaze fondly at the view of the skyscrapers standing proudly at the end of the island. Especially prominent were the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, literally towering above the highest of the others. Needless to say, I was more than happy to accept a job offer at 90 West Street (across the street from the WTC and the very place where my husband, Tom Hansen and I met) five months after moving to New York. Six months later, I was even happier to accept a job at 140 Broadway (one block from the WTC).
I loved working in that area. It was bustling, charming, and festive all year long. At lunchtime I would often walk to Battery Park to enjoy the view, or shop at the World Trade Center or Century21. Happy hour was enjoyable whether we went to Bull Run, O’Neil’s, John Street Bar & Grill, or The Greatest Bar on Earth at the top of the WTC1.
That morning at about a quarter to nine, I was blissfully happy drinking my coffee and checking my e-mail, preparing for a great day at work. It was the sound that initially caught my attention and made me to look out of my North facing window. The sound of a plane at full throttle. There, heading south, I saw a very low-flying jetliner. And it was loud ... So loud that I was frightened. I watched the plane until it was out of view, but I could still hear it. So loud, and so low. My heart was beating fast and I closed my eyes and held my breath, just waiting for it to pass, because I was afraid it was going to fall on top of our building.
And then I heard it. The loudest noise I’d ever heard in my life. It was the same sound that a dump truck makes as it bounces down the street, except this sound was 2,000 times louder than that. The sound of 2,000 dump trucks bouncing down the street at once. And our building shook. My initial thought was that the plane had grazed the top of our building. Then someone shouted, “Look out of Dick’s window!” which faced West.
We all ran to the corner office, and it looked just like a ticker tape parade. Paper was falling out of the sky. If I didn’t know any better, I would have thought a Yankee’s World Series parade was passing down on Broadway. The paper never stopped falling, and there was black smoke rising from WTC1.
Looking at all of the paper flying around and realizing that the plane had flown into the building, my mind instantly thought of the people. People must be hurt and killed, but I tried to erase thoughts like that from my mind. Maybe, somehow, everyone was OK. And several minutes later, we saw the fire trucks from the fire company across the street from the WTC drive over as first responders. They looked so small from the 23rd floor. Just like toy trucks.
A call to back home
I ran into my office and called my uncle, Dennis Mattioli, in Kenosha to let my family know I was OK, in case they’d be worried if they watched the news. While I was on the phone with him, the sound of another crash and explosion reached my ears. It was the same exact sound, but 10 times louder than the first. “What was THAT?” I shouted as I slammed down the phone and ran to the window.
I was just in time to witness a huge fireball flying out of the middle of WTC2. We all just stood there, speechless. And it was at that time that other, horror-stricken co-workers started to run into the office. They told us stories. Stories of watching people jump out of the towers. Stories about seeing the carnage on the streets. Stories about watching the planes fly into the towers.
I started to feel sick to my stomach. I didn’t want to hear any more of these stories. Some of the people in the office, mostly those who lived in Manhattan, said they were going to leave and go home. I didn’t see any need for us to panic. The firefighters would fix everything. It would be OK.
We all stood in the corner office, watching the paper fall, and WTC2 burn. The paper kept falling. Some of it was on fire.
Then one of my coworkers announced that she was going to leave and go home. Her boyfriend was watching the whole thing from his apartment in Tribeca and told her that we were being attacked and that she needed to leave the building immediately. She was a cold, calculating, rational person. I was smart enough to realize that if she thought she needed to leave the building, then I should go with her. I asked her to wait for me, because I was coming with her.
We took the elevator down and walked across the courtyard to 120 Broadway to catch the subway. As we were walking into the building, we saw thousands of people on the street all the way from the WTC to Chase Plaza behind us. They were all looking up at the towers. The fires were very high up in the sky, far away from the ground and us. I was sure that the firefighters would soon put out the flames, and all would be OK.
We were sprinting to the stairway and asking everyone if the trains were still running. Most of them looked perplexed, as they had no idea yet what had happened. We didn’t stop to explain. We ran down the stairs into the subway and ran even faster through the tunnel onto the platform. Luckily, we made it into the first car just as the doors were closing.
She got out at Grand Central to try and catch a Metro North train to Westchester, and I made it safely up to my 86th Street stop on the Upper East Side. I spent about 15 minutes watching TV with some neighbors at Fiona’s, a favorite pub on 1st Avenue, before heading to my apartment. As I turned the corner onto my street, the doorman at the corner building told me that WTC2 had collapsed.
My heart stopped. I asked him to repeat what he said. It wasn’t a joke. I broke down. The tears began falling and wouldn’t stop as I walked down my block. I made it to my apartment, crying hysterically. I carried my dogs onto the bed and held them both tight as I sobbed uncontrollably.
Then I received my first phone call. It was my friend Karen Bailey from Kenosha. She had been watching TV, was worried about me. I told her I couldn’t believe that one of the towers had collapsed. That’s when she told me that the other tower was gone as well.
Words can’t begin to describe the shock and the sorrow that hit me all at once. I sobbed and turned on the TV, hoping that it was all a terrible mistake. But, of course, it wasn’t.
Meanwhile, Tom and other volunteers he was with were in an ambulance being driven to a triage site by the World Financial Center. They drove right past building 7 and saw it swaying and right after they passed it, it fell. To this day he has difficulty talking about that day and all of the horrific things he experienced.
Also, he was responsible for going around to the different restaurants to ask for bottled water to wash out people’s eyes and wash out wounds. To this day he still won’t go into a popular bakery chain because they jacked up their prices 10 times for bottled water, even after he told them what it was for.
Returning to the office
Two weeks to the day after the attack happened, I met my boss at Grand Central, and we went down to the office together. There was ash. Everywhere. It covered the streets, it covered all of the awnings, and it fell from the sky. It fell continuously from the sky for weeks, and weeks, and weeks after. We had to show our ID two or three times just to get up to our office — prior to 9/11, you could just walk into most office buildings and take the elevator up. When we got to our office and looked out of the windows facing west, all you could see was an enormous pile of twisted, smoldering metal that was at least 20 stories high.
Words are really at a loss to describe it. It smelled like smoke, and sometimes sulfur, and I remember that my nose and throat burned. I couldn’t begin to fathom how that huge pile would even begin to be cleaned up. There was an enormous gash cut down the side of the Deutsche Bank building where an I-beam had sliced through it like a piece of cheese. Our office was directly across the street from Zuccotti Park. What was once a cute little oasis with trees and checkerboards was a wasteland with debris.
It was a war zone — just death and destruction everywhere. Looking out of the window, you could see the people below working to clean up, working to recover people.
When exiting the Fulton Street subway stop, I used to climb out via stairs that faced the WTC. I always loved climbing out and looking at the towers — I always used to lift my head so I could see to the top. Can’t describe how awful, shocking, heart-breaking it was the first time after 9/11 that I climbed those stairs and emerged from the subway only to see piles of twisted metal. One of the smaller buildings closest to that stairway had just been sliced right in half. To this day, I hate exiting that subway stop from that staircase.
I realize just how lucky I was that day, Sept. 11. I left Lower Manhattan before the towers fell and was lucky enough not to get caught in the cloud of toxic dust and dangerous rubble, as so many of my friends and co-workers did. I was lucky not to have lost anyone close to me. I was just lucky. However, that day was truly the beginning of the end of my life as I knew it.
Update
The Hansens lived in Manhattan until September of last year. Now they live in wine country on the North Fork of Long Island. The family moved because of concerns about crime in Manhattan and because the family could no longer be sequestered in a small Manhattan apartment with their 6-year-old son. Laura says she has had a 24-year love affair with Manhattan, and hopes to move back one day.