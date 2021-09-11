Sept. 11, 2001: A first-hand account from native Kenoshan living in Manhattan

I was just in time to witness a huge fireball flying out of the middle of WTC2. We all just stood there, speechless. And it was at that time that other, horror-stricken co-workers started to run into the office. They told us stories. Stories of watching people jump out of the towers. Stories about seeing the carnage on the streets. Stories about watching the planes fly into the towers.

I started to feel sick to my stomach. I didn’t want to hear any more of these stories. Some of the people in the office, mostly those who lived in Manhattan, said they were going to leave and go home. I didn’t see any need for us to panic. The firefighters would fix everything. It would be OK.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We all stood in the corner office, watching the paper fall, and WTC2 burn. The paper kept falling. Some of it was on fire.

Then one of my coworkers announced that she was going to leave and go home. Her boyfriend was watching the whole thing from his apartment in Tribeca and told her that we were being attacked and that she needed to leave the building immediately. She was a cold, calculating, rational person. I was smart enough to realize that if she thought she needed to leave the building, then I should go with her. I asked her to wait for me, because I was coming with her.